Missouri’s gun laws under scrutiny after Kansas City Chief’s rally shooting

ST. LOUIS — Following a deadly shooting at the Kansas Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory celebration yesterday, Governor Mike Parson says the state does not need stricter gun laws.

Governor Mike Parson was standing on the opposite side of the stage on Wednesday when shots rang out at the Chief’s Super Bowl rally. He says he and the first lady were rushed away from the area.

Now he wants to make sure prosecutors do their job because he says the best way to prevent another tragedy like this from happening is to make sure the punishment fits the crime.

“These people, juvenile or not, need to be held accountable; if you’re going to do something like that, you need to be certified as an adult,” said Governor Mike Parson.

There was a scary scene in Kansas City on Wednesday as fans scattered to get away from the gunfire. “It was a wonderful celebration; you know you won the Super Bowl; you had a big parade,” Parson said. “Everybody was happy; they were joyous and then all of a sudden you finish that kind of day with the tragedy that happened.”

Police say 23 people were injured in the shooting, between the ages of 8 and 47. Lisa Lopez was killed in the shooting.

“You cannot control uncontrollable circumstances and I know there will be a lot of talk about what ifs and should this have happened, or should we do things, and I know the politics will get involved in this thing before it’s over, but the reality of it is, you can’t control people like that when they are going to do bad things,” Parson said.

Missouri is known for having some of the laxest gun laws in the country; no permit is needed to buy a gun, and the state allows for open carry.

“I don’t think you need stronger gun laws in this state; you have to enforce the ones we’ve got,” Parson said.

“I can tell you what: a victory parade will never be the same; a public celebration will never be the same,” said Maggie Nurrenbern, Democratic representative for Missouri.

Democratic Representative Maggie Nurrenbern was also at the rally; she and her sister were inside Union Station when shots rang out.

“We just hid, like we ran in there and we had some kids with us who were separated from their families,” said Maggie. “So we had two little boys and a little girl with us and it was my sister and me, and we just hid and sheltered in place.”

She, like many Democrats, is pushing for stricter gun laws.

“We had 800 trained law enforcement officers who are armed and ready to respond, but it still isn’t fast enough to save lives when there is a shooter in a massive crowd and that’s the part that just breaks my heart and makes me so mad,” said Maggie.

But Parson says that’s not the solution; judges and prosecutors need to do their jobs.

“I just don’t believe Mississippians are going to go down that road of giving up their guns in this state; I just don’t believe they will,” said Parson. “I think people want to protect themselves for instances like what happened yesterday.”

Parson says he is in constant contact with the Kansas City police department, the chief, and the mayor and will do whatever he can to help the city and those impacted by the tragic shooting.

