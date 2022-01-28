Missouri Healing Arts board requests court records in Agape Boarding School doctor case

Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Cedar County, is under investigation by local authorities and the Missouri Attorney General's office.

The Missouri government board responsible for licensing doctors and other health care professionals is interested in criminal court matters related to Dr. David Smock, the longtime physician for Stockton-based Agape Boarding School.

But under Missouri law, the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts can't say why.

Smock was recently charged with 11 felony sex crimes against children. Three of the charges originate from Greene County.

Eight of the charges were issued by Cedar County, the rural home of Agape's Independent Fundamental Baptist boarding school campus, as well as one of Smock's clinics.

Smock has pleaded not guilty to the Greene County charges. He has not yet entered a plea in the Cedar County charges, according to court records accessed Friday.

A week ago, the Healing Arts board sent the Cedar County courts a request for records in the Smock case, according to online docket entries in Missouri Case.net.

On the same date, Jan. 21, a records request pertaining to Greene County's case against Smock was also logged in the online court-record system. Unlike Cedar County, Greene County court officials did not specify the source of the Jan. 21 records request.

Craig Heidemann and Stacie Bilyeu, attorneys for Smock, did not immediately respond to Friday phone calls and emails from the News-Leader seeking comment on the records requests.

A government spokesperson said it was impossible to comment on why the Healing Arts board asked for the court records.

"Complaints and investigations are closed under Missouri law," said Lori Croy with the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, the umbrella agency that contains the Healing Arts board.

Croy confirmed in an email that she could not confirm or deny whether the Healing Arts board has opened an investigation or inquiry into Smock.

"The Board cannot provide the information you seek regarding (Smock)," Croy told the News-Leader in a Thursday email. "If a complaint or complaints were to exist, the complaint(s) and the investigation would be closed information" under Missouri statute passed by lawmakers.

Agape Boarding School has been the focus of intense scrutiny by lawmakers, law enforcement and the public in recent times, as former students have spoken out about claims that they were severely abused physically, emotionally and sexually by school staff.

Agape has previously denied that Smock "held a title, role, or designation" as its school physician or provider of "medical oversight" in statements to news outlets including Springfield's KOLR TV station.

David Smock

That claim appears false: The News-Leader recently obtained a newsletter for families of Agape students dated March/April 2020. That newsletter quotes Agape staffer Scott Dumar saying, "The school is medically overseen by Dr. David Smock, M.D."

In December, Smock was charged in Missouri, then arrested in Arkansas. Law enforcement said he was a fugitive for several days, while his attorneys said in court that Smock planned to turn himself in.

In September, five Agape staffers were charged with felony third-degree assault towards students, infuriating former students who believed more Agape staffers should have been charged with more serious offenses by Missouri authorities.

The staffers facing low-level felony charges include Dumar, along with Seth Duncan, Everett Graves, Trent Hartman and Christopher McElroy.

Preliminary hearings in those cases have not yet taken place in Cedar County, where a judge this week continued hearings for four of the defendants until late April, due to the bulk of testimony collected from 130 witness interviews that are to be reviewed and redacted by the local prosecutor, Ty Gaither.

