Missouri High School Student Who Attacked 65-Year-Old Teacher In Viral Video Faces Charges

An extremely graphic and disturbing clip has been circulating on social media of a Missouri student repeatedly punching her 65-year-old teacher during a violent hallway exchange. It happened at Normandy High School classroom on Wednesday.



The teacher was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery. The video has been seen almost 17 million times on X. Of course, the kids heard screaming in the video looked on and simply recorded the incident instead of intervening or finding help.

In a statement, Normandy Schools said in a statement:

“The district is addressing an incident that occurred this morning involving a confrontation between a teacher and a student. The administration is taking this matter seriously and is fully cooperating with local law enforcement. Additionally, we have launched an internal investigation to gather all the necessary facts surrounding the incident, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of these investigations. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to Normandy Schools Collaborative, and our primary focus is to provide a safe and nurturing space for students to learn and for teachers to educate.”

Authorities have said criminal charges will be sought against the student through the St. Louis County Juvenile Courts.

