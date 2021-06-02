Missouri Highway Patrol defends investigation of fatal Kansas City police shooting

Bill Lukitsch
·3 min read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is defending its ongoing investigation of a fatal Kansas City police shooting after a group of area ministers raised questions over the way the state agency initially characterized what happened.

Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for MSHP, said Tuesday that the highway patrol wished to address the issues raised by the ministers alleging their concerns were dismissed by state investigators. He said those accusations are “categorically incorrect.”

“During the course of this investigation, we have seen video, we have spoken to witnesses. We have done our due diligence and done it in a very integral way,” Lowe said. “The only way we can do our job is to do it impartially.”

Asked whether the state agency considers the shooting to be justified, Lowe said such determinations are not part of the agency’s role in such investigations.

“It’s not up to our interpretation to say anything is justified. It’s up to our interpretation to disseminate the facts and how they occurred,” Lowe said. “The ultimate goal is to send those facts over to the prosecuting attorney for their determination.”

Earlier Tuesday, the group of prominent Kansas City ministers held a press conference raising concerns over the investigation of the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Malcolm Johnson on March 25.

The ministers, along with an attorney representing the Johnson family, said surveillance video taken inside the store contradicted the timeline and description of events first offered by the state investigators. In it, Johnson appears to be restrained on the ground by police officers before he is shot.

Among the ministers was Rev. Darron Edwards, a leader with Getting to the Heart of the Matter, a group of local faith leaders who have been cooperating with the Kansas City Police Department. Edwards said the surveillance video showed “an execution,” saying he and other ministers brought this to the attention of state investigators.

“To be honest with you, we were dismissed,” Edwards said.

The surveillance video, released by the ministers following the press conference, shows two Kansas City police officers enter the gas station convenience store with guns drawn. They struggle with Johnson for a few minutes — much of which is shown off camera — in the moments before Johnson is fatally shot.

A Kansas City police officer was also shot in the leg during the encounter.

The highway patrol has been the lead investigative agency for police shootings in Kansas City since June 2020. Up until then, the Kansas City Police Department investigated its own officers, a practice that was criticized by some community leaders.

Lowe, the MSHP spokesman, said investigators have been in contact with Edwards and offered time to meet with him but those requests were unreturned. He added that the highway patrol continues to ask anyone with evidence or any witnesses to bring those details to the attention of its investigative team.

Lowe also said the state agency stands by the initial description of events that Johnson was armed with a gun during the encounter. He did not elaborate on the details surrounding how the officer was struck by gunfire, citing the ongoing investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Russell Wilson NFL’s 8th-best deep passer of 2020 per Next Gen Stats

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ranks as the NFL's eighth-best deep passer of 2020 per Next Gen Stats.

  • Scoop: Democratic senators urge Blinken to press Israel on Gaza reconstruction

    Seventeen Democratic senators have written to Secretary of State Tony Blinken urging him to press Israel to allow materials needed for reconstruction and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The effort is led by Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).Why it matters: The U.S., Egypt, Qatar and others have committed to rebuilding Gaza — where many homes, health care facilities and schools were destroyed and crucial water infrastructure was damaged in the fighting — as well as providing humanitarian aid. But Is

  • In honor of Pride Month, Lil Nas X has good advice for LGBTQ allies: Open your wallet

    "Montero" hitmaker Lil Nas X took to Twitter to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month, marking two years since he publicly came out as gay.

  • Ball in Moscow's court to improve ties with NATO, says Germany

    BERLIN (Reuters) -NATO is ready for dialogue with Russia, but the ball is in Moscow's court, Germany said on Tuesday, two weeks before leaders of the military alliance are due to meet in Brussels with ties between Moscow and the West at post-cold war lows. "Our message remains clear: We are prepared for dialogue, and we have made proposals, but the key to a better relationship lies clearly with Moscow," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters before a video call with his NATO counterparts. He was echoing remarks by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who on Monday underscored the alliance would continue to seek dialogue with Moscow, while also exercising troops for defensive purposes.

  • Box Office: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Sets Pandemic Record With $48 Million Debut

    You can almost hear the collective sigh of relief from studio executives across Hollywood. After a brutal year and change for the movie theater business, the North American box office is finally showing signs of life again. That's mostly thanks to John Krasinski's post-apocalyptic thriller "A Quiet Place Part II." The sequel collected a roaring $48 million between Friday and Sunday, exceeding expectations and posting the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era.

  • Raiders rebuilt offensive line to face off against nearly all of NFL’s top pass rushers in each gap

    Raiders rebuilt offensive line to face off against nearly all of NFL's top pass rushers in each gap

  • The racist trolling of an iCarly star follows a pattern of online abuse against Black women in television, experts say

    After a viral tweet about abuse targeted at an actor in the upcoming iCarly reboot, experts explain the widespread racism against Black women in TV.

  • Review: Third chapter of 'The Conjuring' franchise creaks

    The universe of “The Conjuring” proves it may be reaching its spooky limits when a demon pops up in the latest film from, of all things, a waterbed. This gentle franchise is all about timeless scary stuff — swing sets that mysteriously move, battery toys that suddenly turn on and doorknobs that rattle. It's a signal that while the franchise soldiers on unironically, the films may fail to keep up with the real world, where the algebra of fear is harder now.

  • Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details

    The Philippine president has rejected full public disclosure of details of his administration’s deadly anti-drug crackdown, citing national security. President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks Monday night that divulging confidential information like intelligence about suspects used by law enforcers for drug raids could undermine his administration’s campaign against criminality.

  • Romy Walthall, Face/Off and Camp Nowhere Actress, Dead at 57

    Romy Walthall's son Morgan Krantz confirmed his mother's death in an Instagram post on May 27

  • Chicago police encouraged by drop in homicides in May

    Chicago saw a drop in the number of homicides in May compared with the same month last year and it ended with fewer killings than any Memorial Day weekend in a decade, the police superintendent said Tuesday. Superintendent David Brown said the holiday weekend's drop in homicides came after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new strategy in which police, educators, library workers and others would be dispatched to 15 police beats on the West and South sides, where much of the city's violent crime occurs.

  • Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

    A Black man who worked as a security guard for a CNN crew covering protests in Minneapolis following George Floyd's death last summer is suing two Minnesota State Patrol officers, accusing them of violating his civil rights and unlawful detention, his attorneys announced Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed in federal court last Thursday on behalf of Michael Cooper, a 64-year-old retired veteran of the Illinois State Police. Cooper was jailed for nearly 20 hours on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and violating a curfew, but he was never charged, the complaint says.

  • From Clemson to an SEC rival: Derion Kendrick to join Georgia Bulldogs, reports say

    He will fill a major need for Georgia. In an interesting twist, the Tigers and Bulldogs face off in the 2021 opener.

  • 13-mile chase ends when driver comes face to face with ‘Bovine Unit,’ Wisconsin cops say

    A herd of cows is credited with helping end a lengthy police chase in Wisconsin.

  • All-military ticket draws attention before Mexico elections

    A group of retired military personnel have created an all-military ticket to contend in Sunday’s elections for a host of public offices in a populous Mexico City suburb. Campaigning under the slogan “Military Force,” the 28 candidates — 16 women and 12 men — promise to bring order to Naucalpan, a city of 800,000 residents. The military slate is believed to be an isolated effort, but it will be closely watched in a country where the military has been given more responsibilities under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador than at any other time in recent history.

  • "Bridgerton" is Going Back in Time with Rupert Evans Cast as Edmund Bridgerton

    Get ready for another exciting matching season!

  • Tennis-Japan, sponsors join athletes to support Osaka after French Open withdrawal

    TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from her country Japan, her sponsors, leading sporting figures and tennis fans on Tuesday after the world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row about media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday. The four Grand Slam tournaments released a statement on Tuesday commending Osaka for sharing her experience and promised to make things better for players.

  • Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station

    An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at their small community fire station Tuesday before going to his nearby home, setting it on fire and apparently killing himself, authorities said. A 44-year-old fire specialist died and a 54-year-old firefighter was shot when the gunman opened fire shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters. The fire chief said he could not speak to the motive for the attack and doesn’t know about any disciplinary actions.

  • Knicks' Immanuel Quickley says a fan at Madison Square Garden threw a beer at him

    "I guess that’s part of having fans in the game.”

  • Emily Blunt Decided to Perform Her Scariest ‘Quiet Place 2’ Stunt for the First Time While Filming

    "That take that's in the movie is her first take," John Krasinski says.