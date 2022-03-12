Missouri Highway Patrol identifies man, 39, who was fatally shot by Independence police

A man shot and killed by Independence police Friday night following a disturbance has been identified, announced the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Saturday afternoon.

Tyrea M. Pryor, 39, was fatally shot Friday night by Independence police officers when they saw him display an AR-style rifle following a police pursuit and crash, said Missouri State Highway Patrol over social media.

Independence police responded to calls of a disturbance just before 8 p.m. on Friday, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a patrol spokesman. Officers responding to the 800 block of East College Street saw a white sedan speeding away from the residence and began to pursue.

The police pursuit ended shortly after, Lowe said. But the suspect vehicle continued to flee and struck another vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road, Lowe said.

“Officers approached the suspect. He had a rifle in the vehicle. And at that point in time, the officers shot the suspect,” Lowe said.

Two female passengers from the vehicle were interviewed by investigators and taken to an area hospital with injuries caused by the crash, Lowe said. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The investigation by Missouri State Highway Patrol is ongoing.