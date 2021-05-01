Missouri highway patrol investigates shooting involving Kansas City police

Bill Lukitsch, Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

The “officer involved shooting” happened near Maple Boulevard and East Missouri Avenue, Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email at 6:26 p.m. Saturday.

A heavy police presence was visible along Maple Boulevard at about 7 p.m.

No further information was immediately given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

