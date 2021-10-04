Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

Judy L. Thomas, Laura Bauer
·4 min read

With five Agape staff members now facing physical abuse charges, authorities are turning their attention to allegations of sexual assault at the southwest Missouri boarding school.

Kathleen Britt, whose son Jason attended the school for five months in 2010, said a Missouri Highway Patrol supervisor told her last week that the agency is examining his case. Earlier this year, Jason Britt told a patrol investigator that he was gang raped in 2010 by five staff members at Agape Boarding School, some of them top leaders.

“The good news is that they said they’re going to investigate,” Britt told The Star Monday. “There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place. … I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

The patrol confirmed to The Star late last week that the agency is not finished with its examination of the unlicensed school in Cedar County.

“The case into allegations made by current students at the Agape Boarding School has been completed and turned over to the Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney,” said Capt. John Hotz, a patrol spokesman, in an email to The Star. “The investigation into additional allegations by past students of the school is ongoing.”

The Star wrote about Britt’s allegation of gang rape in mid-June. Another former student accused five staff members — one of them also named in Britt’s alleged assault — of a similar gang rape in 2009.

Dozens of former Agape students interviewed by The Star said that for decades there has been a deep-rooted culture of sexual violence against boys at the school that no one talks about. That violence, they said, was committed by both students and staff members.

Four lawsuits have been filed this year alleging sexual abuse by students. Two of those who filed suit said they were sexually abused by staff as well. One former student settled with the school several years ago, a decade after the staff member who attacked him was convicted of first-degree sodomy.

Last week, Cedar Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither received criticism for not filing any charges regarding sexual assault. But Gaither told The Star he wasn’t presented any cases recommending charges for sexual abuse. The patrol’s investigation centered on physical abuse of current and recent students.

One former student’s allegations of physical and sexual abuse while at the school reportedly were included in the patrol’s investigation that was presented to Gaither. But no charges of sexual abuse were recommended by the patrol.

“We reviewed all the reports, all the interviews,” Gaither told The Star. “We have filed what are the appropriate charges in this case.”

Among those charged last week were at least two former students who later became staffers. One of those is Agape’s medical director, Scott L. Dumar, who was charged with four counts of third-degree assault. The other is Seth Duncan, son-in-law of David Smock, a Stockton doctor who for years has provided medical care for Agape students. Duncan was charged with five counts of third-degree assault.

The others charged are Christopher R. McElroy (one count), Everett L. Graves (one count) and Trent E. Hartman (two counts).

As the patrol’s investigation into physical abuse was ongoing, Jason Britt told The Star he was brutally assaulted and described his attack as “evil” and being “like a group of savages going after their prey.”

But when he spoke to the patrol’s investigator he said he feared nothing would come out of his case.

“It seemed like he wrote me off before he even heard my story,” Britt said.

In Missouri, there is no statute of limitations in criminal court for rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy.

Gaither said he was aware of the case and had received a call from Kathleen Britt last week.

“We will review the investigations and the facts and evidence presented to us,” Gaither said. “And we will file charges based upon the law and evidence and not based upon what’s in the newspaper. I’ll have the facts and law in front of me, the circumstances.”

Kathleen Britt said it was tough to see how her son was treated by the patrol earlier this year. She filed a complaint about the way his case was handled and called the office of the patrol’s top leader last week.

She’s glad to see the renewed activity in her son’s case.

“I’m concerned about what’s happened in the past,” Britt said. “But I’m hopeful at this point that the patrol is going to step up and get it done.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Catalytic converter theft surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • ‘Didn’t Do His Job’: School Cop Who Shot Teen Was Only Hired Months Ago

    GoFundMeThe school safety officer who shot 18-year-old Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez while she was pulling away in a car had only been on the job for months.Eddie F. Gonzalez, who shot Rodriguez after she’d been involved in a fight and was attempting to leave, was hired as a school safety officer for the Long Beach Unified School District in California on Jan. 10, Chris Eftychiou, a spokesman for the school district, told The Daily Beast.Eftychiou said the officer had no disciplinary issues or compla

  • Oakland woman hailed as 'our bus hero' after she used her body to shield elderly Asian man from attacker

    A woman is being recognized in Oakland’s Chinatown after surveillance videos revealed how she protected an elderly Asian man and fought off his attacker during a bus ride in late April. Why this matters: Bystanders play a crucial role in the outcome of attacks against Asian Americans, which continue to be on the rise. The woman, identified only as Mychelle, used her body to shield 69-year-old Hua Zhen Lin from a cane-wielding man inside an AC Transit bus on April 26.

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Capitol Rioter IDed By Sleuths Pleads Guilty, Is Locked Up For Attacking Cops On Jan. 6

    Robert Scott Palmer, known to online sleuths as #FloridaFlagJacket, lawyered up and contacted the FBI after getting a call from HuffPost.

  • Police: Ex-driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife

    Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday. The 31-year-old Townley, who raced eight seasons, had the weapon at some point before he was fatally wounded by Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Laura Townley, 30, was shot and wounded, it said.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Fresno police searching for 2 girls last seen September 26

    Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt have been found.

  • Older brother of fatally beaten 4-year-old Brooklyn boy haunted by the crime

    A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy, witness to his kid brother’s fatal beating, lives each day with the specter of his sibling’s death. The surviving child shared the ugly details with neighbors after helplessly watching his mother’s brutal boyfriend batter little Jace Eubanks, just 4 years old, inside their Gowanus Houses apartment, police said. And now the youngster struggles to handle memories of ...

  • Death Of Illinois State Trooper Ruled A Suicide

    The death of an Illinois State Police trooper who was found in his cruiser with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide.

  • Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital

    A nurse at a Philadelphia hospital fatally shot his co-worker early Monday morning, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers, authorities said. The 55-year-old nurse was wearing scrubs when he shot his co-worker on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The co-worker, a 43-year-old man who was a certified nursing assistant, was later pronounced dead.

  • Civil rights case of Kansas City police who wrongly arrested, jailed teen starts Monday

    “He put me in the car and they high-fived each other,” the Kansas City teenager said of his wrongful arrest. “I was shocked.”

  • Nurse assistant shot dead in Philly hospital, allegedly by co-worker

    The victim was a 43-year-old male nurse. The suspect fled but got involved in a shootout with police and was wounded, along with two officers.

  • A cartoonist with a $100,000 Al Qaeda bounty on his head for drawing the Prophet Muhammad as a dog died when a truck crashed into his car

    Lars Vilks and his two police chaperones died after a truck smashed into their car in the southern Swedish town of Markaryd on Sunday.

  • Illinois trooper's expressway shooting death ruled suicide

    The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday. An autopsy found District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason, 35, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said. The 11-year state police veteran died Friday shortly after the shooting around 2 p.m. on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side, authorities said.

  • NC 2-year-old found in Georgia with mother wanted in murder investigation, police say

    A missing boy from Clayton was found in South Fulton, Georgia. Police say they arrested his mother after she fatally shot a woman Thursday.