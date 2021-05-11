Missouri Highway Patrol searching for 71-year-old woman who left care facility on foot

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to find an endangered 71-year-old woman who left a care facility in Independence on foot last week, authorities said.

Tony Christine Williamson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday leaving the home at 1804 South Sterling Avenue in Independence, police said. She was wearing glasses, a white T-shirt and brown pants.

Williamson suffers from dementia, schizophrenia and other medical issues, police said. She is without her medication.

Authorities are asking anyone with information of Williamson’s whereabouts to immediately dial 911 or call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.