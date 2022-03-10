Missouri House approves concealed carry of weapons on public transportation, in churches

The Missouri House passed a bill Wednesday that allows concealed weapons on public transportation and lifts their prohibition in houses of worship.

Under the measure, concealed weapon permit holders could carry onto buses, though guns would remain prohibited on Amtrak trains. Concealed weapons would also be allowed into churches, synagogues and other places of worship, though religious leaders could post signs saying guns aren’t permitted and ask those with weapons to leave.

The House passed the bill 101-40, sending it to the Senate.

The legislation marks the latest effort to loosen Missouri’s gun laws and expand the areas where firearms are permitted. Last year the General Assembly approved a bill that seeks to block enforcement of some federal gun laws. Wednesday’s measure lowers the age to obtain a concealed carry permit from 19 to 18 and creates the crime of unlawful discharge of a firearm, which occurs when a gun is shot within city limits with criminal negligence — an attempt to ban celebratory gunfire.

Lawmakers championing the bill raised familiar arguments, contending “good guys” with guns can help quickly stop shooters. One legislator invoked last Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School in Kansas, where police said a student shot a school administrator and a school resource officer, who shot the student.

“Last week, we just actually had a school shooting in Kansas and it was stopped by a school resource officer with a firearm and prevented additional lives from being injured,” Rep. Shane Roden, a Cedar Hill Republican, said.

Republican lawmakers have tried before to open public transit up to guns. The House approved similar legislation last year and Kansas City transit leaders have previously expressed concerns that the proposal would make transportation less secure.

Rep. Richard Brown, a Kansas City Democrat, said he’s likely one of the few legislators who rides public transportation on a regular basis. He said many of his fellow bus riders have told him they don’t want guns on buses., in addition to the opposition of transit agencies.

“So I’m wondering why are we forcing these transportation companies to allow firearms on their buses when they don’t want them,” Brown said.

Lawmakers also tangled on the practical effect of removing houses of worship from the list of places where concealed weapons are prohibited.

Under current law, concealed weapons can’t be brought into churches and other religious centers without permission of religious leaders. The bill strikes that requirement, but houses of worship could post signs saying weapons aren’t allowed.

Both the current law and the proposed measure allow houses of worship to prohibit firearms. But the legislation effectively shifts the burden to keep guns out to religious leaders.

“That takes away one of the tools in the toolbox for how to keep those guns from coming in in the first place,” Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat, said.

Rep. Adam Schnelting, a St. Charles Republican and the bill’s lead sponsor, said he is a former pastor who carried in church and welcomed others to carry guns.

Churches “absolutely” have a right to put up signs saying no guns allowed, he said.

“Now, do I contend that will stop people? No,” Schnelting said.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed reporting