Missouri House approves concealed carry of weapons on public transportation, in churches

File
Jonathan Shorman
·3 min read

The Missouri House passed a bill Wednesday that allows concealed weapons on public transportation and lifts their prohibition in houses of worship.

Under the measure, concealed weapon permit holders could carry onto buses, though guns would remain prohibited on Amtrak trains. Concealed weapons would also be allowed into churches, synagogues and other places of worship, though religious leaders could post signs saying guns aren’t permitted and ask those with weapons to leave.

The House passed the bill 101-40, sending it to the Senate.

The legislation marks the latest effort to loosen Missouri’s gun laws and expand the areas where firearms are permitted. Last year the General Assembly approved a bill that seeks to block enforcement of some federal gun laws. Wednesday’s measure lowers the age to obtain a concealed carry permit from 19 to 18 and creates the crime of unlawful discharge of a firearm, which occurs when a gun is shot within city limits with criminal negligence — an attempt to ban celebratory gunfire.

Lawmakers championing the bill raised familiar arguments, contending “good guys” with guns can help quickly stop shooters. One legislator invoked last Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School in Kansas, where police said a student shot a school administrator and a school resource officer, who shot the student.

“Last week, we just actually had a school shooting in Kansas and it was stopped by a school resource officer with a firearm and prevented additional lives from being injured,” Rep. Shane Roden, a Cedar Hill Republican, said.

Republican lawmakers have tried before to open public transit up to guns. The House approved similar legislation last year and Kansas City transit leaders have previously expressed concerns that the proposal would make transportation less secure.

Rep. Richard Brown, a Kansas City Democrat, said he’s likely one of the few legislators who rides public transportation on a regular basis. He said many of his fellow bus riders have told him they don’t want guns on buses., in addition to the opposition of transit agencies.

“So I’m wondering why are we forcing these transportation companies to allow firearms on their buses when they don’t want them,” Brown said.

Lawmakers also tangled on the practical effect of removing houses of worship from the list of places where concealed weapons are prohibited.

Under current law, concealed weapons can’t be brought into churches and other religious centers without permission of religious leaders. The bill strikes that requirement, but houses of worship could post signs saying weapons aren’t allowed.

Both the current law and the proposed measure allow houses of worship to prohibit firearms. But the legislation effectively shifts the burden to keep guns out to religious leaders.

“That takes away one of the tools in the toolbox for how to keep those guns from coming in in the first place,” Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat, said.

Rep. Adam Schnelting, a St. Charles Republican and the bill’s lead sponsor, said he is a former pastor who carried in church and welcomed others to carry guns.

Churches “absolutely” have a right to put up signs saying no guns allowed, he said.

“Now, do I contend that will stop people? No,” Schnelting said.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed reporting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Why is this happening?': Seabrook mom angered after son's shooter released from jail

    "Not one dime to get out of jail after killing my son and permanently maiming another?" the victim's mother said.

  • Alabama permitless carry bill headed to conference committee

    A bill that would allow the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit is headed to a conference committee amid a dispute between House, Senate.

  • EU leaders tackle escape route from Russian fossil fuels

    European Union leaders will tackle ways to wean themselves off Russian fossil fuels on Thursday and debate how quickly to ditch their key supplier, with countries split over whether to sanction oil and gas imports as Moscow wages war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Brussels to unveil plans this week to reduce reliance on Europe's top gas supplier this year and end it within the decade. A draft of the summit statement, seen by Reuters, would agree to phase out the EU's dependency on imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, including by ramping up liquefied natural gas imports and speeding up deployment of renewable energy.

  • These 3-ingredient vegan recipes couldn’t be easier to make

    Following a vegan diet doesn’t have to be complicated!

  • Booked with Crystal Cruises before it suspended operations? Here's how to file an online claim.

    The Crystal Cruises website now directs visitors to crystalcruiseclaims.com, where customers who had paid for travel can file a claim.

  • South Carolina Senate OKs call for constitutional convention

    The state Senate approved Wednesday a proposal that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a convention to propose specific amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Every African American senator voted against the proposal, saying they feared the national meeting could gut protections their ancestors have had to fight for over two centuries. The U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds of states, or 34, to call for the convention.

  • Amazon stops accepting new AWS customers in Russia and Belarus

    Another important internet player is changing its relationship with Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Police: Car in Nevada crash that killed 9 was going 103 mph

    A police report says a 59-year-old motorist’s sports car was “at full acceleration,” going more than 100 mph into a busy crossroads in North Las Vegas in January, causing a multi-vehicle wreck that killed him, his passenger and seven members of a family in a minivan. The report made public Wednesday said a vehicle computer showed Gary Dean Robinson’s maroon Dodge Challenger sped up from 90 mph (145 kph) to 103 mph (166 kph) five seconds before entering the intersection against a red traffic signal. Killed in a Toyota Sienna were the driver, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35; and passengers David Mejia-Barrera, 25; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Adrian Zacarias, 10; and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5.

  • Why gas prices are so high and what Biden can do about it

    Gas prices have reached a record high (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher.The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Although the impact [of the ban] on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring because the ban makes it more of a challenge to trade in Russi

  • Fact check: eBay listing for Russian tank is fake, company says

    The sale of military items, including weapons and vehicles, is prohibited on eBay, according to company policy.

  • Work Up a Sweat With This Standing Cardio Routine

    Join fitness trainer Katie Austin for this 10-minute standing bodyweight routine that can be done anywhere, without you needing to get down on a mat. This efficient low-impact cardio session will work your whole body. Follow along with Austin for moves like standing crunches, squat walks, and side lunges that focus the burn on your legs and core! POPSUGAR TPE Yoga MatHere's a yoga mat that checks all the boxes: the nonslip surface means no sliding around during your sweat sessions, the closed-cell design seals out odors and bacteria, and it's extra long and extra wide to give you more room to move. Find more than 100 on-demand workouts on the Katie Austin app. Follow Austin on YouTube. Austin's outfit: Carbon38

  • Is it too risky for kids to go maskless at school and day care? What experts say

    Health officials still recommend masks in indoor public settings, but school operators will be able to require masks or make them optional.

  • Bumble suspends service in Russia and Belarus

    Bumble has joined a growing list of American companies pulling out of Russia amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

  • Judge rules against Trump lawyer John Eastman in dispute with Jan. 6 investigators

    California lawyer John Eastman had tried to block his emails from being turned over to the Jan. 6 committee, arguing they were privileged communication with his client, former President Trump.

  • Congress passes $50 billion U.S. Postal Service relief bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to provide the long loss-making Postal Service (USPS) with about $50 billion in financial relief over a decade and require its future retirees to enroll in a government health insurance plan. In a rare display of bipartisanship for a narrowly divided Congress, the 79-19 vote follows approval by the U.S. House of Representatives in early February and sends the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. Struggling with diminishing mail volumes despite having to deliver to a growing number of addresses, USPS has reported net losses of more than $90 billion since 2007.

  • Ukraine may move its top-secret data and servers abroad

    The country fears its most sensitive data could soon be compromised by Russia’s invading forces.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Senate passes sweeping overhaul of U.S. Postal Service

    The Senate voted 79-19 on Tuesday evening to pass a sweeping $107 billion plan to overhaul the U.S. Postal Service.Why it matters: Advocates argue that the bill will provide the beleaguered USPS with financial relief and help it modernize its operations, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It will be the largest reform of the postal service in nearly two decades, the New York Times notes.What's next: The bill passed with large bipart

  • Michigan GOP Candidate Tells Daughters 'If Rape Is Inevitable, Lie Back And Enjoy It'

    Robert "RJ" Regan is running for state representative in Michigan. One of his daughters previously asked the public not to vote for him.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.