Missouri House rejects Rick Roeber’s resignation, buying time to finish investigation

The Missouri House rejected the resignation of Rep. Rick Roeber on Thursday after lawmakers investigating allegations of abuse against the Lee’s Summit Republican said they needed time to finish their inquiry.

The House voted 153-0 to postpone acceptance of Roeber’s resignation, which he offered earlier this week amid meetings of the House Ethics Committee.

Roeber’s resignation letter did not address the accusations against him, saying simply that he would be moving out-of-state with his fiance. But in a statement released shortly after he submitted it on Tuesday, House Speaker Rob Vescovo and Ethics Committee Chair Travis Fitzwater said the committee found the allegations credible.

“It’s clear that Rick Roeber’s heinous actions make him not only unfit for office, but should also make him the subject of a thorough investigation by law enforcement,” they said.

A report will be released next week, they said.

On Thursday, Fitzwater, a Holts Summit Republican, raised a procedural objection to Roeber’s resignation on the House floor and asked for its acceptance to be postponed until the Ethics Committee can release its recommendations.

“This is a very serious allegation that has been brought forth before this body,” Ethics Committee Vice Chair Richard Brown, a Kansas City Democrat, said Thursday. “Our work is not yet done.”

Roeber was not seen on the House floor Thursday. A knock on his office door wasn’t answered.

“The House cannot allow Roeber to simply walk away,” House MInority Leader Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat, said in a statement.

Roeber’s adult children have accused the 65-year-old lawmaker of sexual, physical and mental abuse.

Anastasia Roeber, his adopted daughter, has said he made improper sexual advances toward her in 1990, when she was 9. Samson Roeber said he suffered physical abuse as a child. And Gabrielle Galeano said she was aware of the alleged abuse while living with Anastasia, Samson and another sibling.

Vescovo, an Arnold Republican, also wrote to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker last week, requesting she help ensure the safety of a child Roeber has had regular contact with, the Missouri Independent reported.

Roeber barely won House District 34 in the November election, 50.7% to 49.29%. After the election, his children asked top Republicans to block him from taking office. While Roeber took office, Republicans blocked him from joining the GOP caucus and initiated an investigation.

Roeber is one of three Missouri lawmakers this year who have been removed from their committee assignments and exiled from their parties amid accusations of misconduct.