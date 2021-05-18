New Missouri law would free innocent people. Prosecuting attorneys are on the clock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toriano Porter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prosecuting attorneys in Missouri are now on the clock.

On Thursday, the Missouri legislature gave local prosecutors a mechanism to right past wrongs. The measure, if signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, would allow elected officials such as Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and others to seek justice in cases of wrongful convictions.

But old habits die hard. If prosecutors didn’t have the incentive to go digging before, they do now.

In Missouri, as elsewhere across the country, actual innocence is not enough to free a wrongfully convicted person from prison. How so? Unless prisoners are on death row, have been exonerated by DNA evidence or had their constitutional rights violated, they have no legal recourse for freedom. Not even with the backing of elected prosecutors hell-bent on criminal justice reform.

And that has kept innocent people like Kevin Strickland and Lamar Johnson behind bars for decades. Strickland has been in a Missouri prison since 1978 for a triple murder he did not commit. It’s been more than 26 years since Johnson saw freedom, despite evidence showing he is likely innocent of the first-degree murder conviction that sent him to jail for life.

More prisoners sit behind bars under questionable circumstances.

It would be a miscarriage of justice if Johnson doesn’t benefit from the legislation. But others like Strickland could. And that is a positive development in a state all too consumed with keeping innocent folks locked away.

With the passage of the bill, “now we have to get busy,” Peters Baker said.

Although the controversial bill lifted the Kansas City Police Department’s requirement that officers live in Kansas City, it did include a bipartisan package of criminal justice reforms. Lawmakers made it a priority to give elected officials such as Peters Baker and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner power to ask a judge to throw out convictions in innocence cases. And we have to applaud that.

But those who took oaths to uphold the law must do so in good faith, advocates for the wrongfully convicted say.

Having the tool to free an innocent prisoner is one thing. Acting on the evidence is an entirely different story. Countless people are still confined despite overwhelming evidence that they are innocent. Johnson and Strickland were among them.

Peters Baker, along with federal prosecutors, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and J. Dale Youngs, presiding judge of Jackson County, all called for Strickland’s immediate exoneration and release.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office fought Gardner’s attempt to grant Johnson at least a new trial. The fight ended up in the Missouri Supreme Court, which ruled local prosecutors could not free innocent people. The new law, if signed, presumably fixes that legal loophole.

Asked if the AG’s office planned to oppose the motion filed by Peters Baker to release Strickland, a spokesman for Schmitt declined to comment.

“I think I’ll let our response filing speak for itself,” the spokesman wrote in an email. There was no filing on record as of Friday.

It remains to be seen how the new law would impact Johnson, his attorney Lindsay Runnels said.

“The short answer is we don’t know yet,” she said.

The Missouri AG’s office — no matter the political affiliation — has been ruthlessly opposed to freeing innocent people. Just about every wrongful conviction case to come before the office since 2000 has been challenged, an analysis of legal documents by Chicago-based news outlet Injustice Watch found. Schmitt is no exception.

“I trust the professionals in his office will find the same answer we found after they see the evidence,” Peters Baker said. “Kevin Strickland is innocent.”

No defendant should have to remain behind bars because of legal technicalities or procedural issues. Under Missouri’s new law, a judge could — at the urging of the prosecutor — set aside a wrongful conviction based on “clear and convincing evidence of actual innocence.”

In the American justice system, defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Missouri is finally catching on.

Recommended Stories

  • Everything We Know About Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

    The Disney+ series plans brings one of Marvel's greatest alien mysteries to the screen.

  • ‘Covid casino’ case collapses as police in Canada accused of stealing watches

    Owner of mansion allegedly used for illegal gambling during pandemic won’t face charges after police accused of theft and planting evidence York region police in Ontario said they were carrying out a ‘thorough investigation’ of the allegations. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock A police investigation into an alleged underground casino operating out of a mansion north of Toronto has fallen apart after officers were accused of stealing two luxury watches and planting evidence. Police in Ontario said in September they had seized more than $10m in assets, firearms, cash and liquor as part of a months-long investigation into illegal gambling. Twenty-nine people were arrested, including the owner of the mansion, Wei Wei, who faced nine charges related to selling liquor without a permit, illegally possessing a firearm and operating a gambling establishment. But last week prosecutors quietly withdrew the charges against Wei, the Toronto Star reported. Police said the basement of the mansion – now on sale for C$9.9m (US$8.2m) – had been transformed into a clandestine casino and spa, where patrons did not observe coronavirus protocols. But after reviewing police photos and video, Wei’s defence team said they found instances of theft and evidence tampering by officers. According to Wei’s lawyer Danielle Robitaille, two luxury watches were seen in photographs and video recorded by York regional police officers in one of the mansion’s bedrooms. But in footage from the following days, the watches were no longer visible. Wei’s defence team says the police never logged the watches as evidence and have demanded their return. Over the weekend, Robitaille filed a formal complaint with the civilian police oversight body over the “serious misconduct and abuse of authority” by York regional police. During the raid, police seized a number of firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and a handgun. Robitaille alleges that police planted a gun holster in Wei’s bedroom in an apparent attempt to link the homeowner to 11 weapons found on the premises. “Mr Wei is very relieved this ordeal is over and now that the charges have been withdrawn,” Robitaille told the Toronto Star. Wei has agreed to a peace bond and is unable to enter any gaming establishments in the province. Prosecutors also dropped charges against Wei’s ex-wife and the co-owner of the mansion, Xiang Yue Chen, 48. Prosecutors also stayed charges against Wei’s daughter. Wei Dong, believed to be the casino’s manager, still faces criminal charges relating to the illegal casino and the guns found in the mansion. York region police said they were carrying out a “thorough investigation” of the allegations.

  • Creator of a scam PAC pleads guilty to defrauding Trump supporters

    James Kyle Bell admitted to duping Trump supporters into donating to his PAC and then presenting false tax documents to get a PPP loan.

  • Pastor asks for money to help Circle of Hope owners fight ‘false, demonic accusations’

    “I know that prayer is where this battle is going to be won,” wrote Boyd and Stephanie Householder’s pastor. “... But we need your help financially.”

  • Kodak Says New York Attorney General Has Threatened Lawsuit

    The company said the New York attorney general has threatened to sue the company and its CEO over a series of stock purchases made by the executive ahead of a planned $765 million deal with the U.S. government.

  • HK leader says freezing media tycoon Lai's assets will hopefully reinforce financial hub status

    Hong Kong's leader said that freezing the assets of democracy activist Jimmy Lai, including his majority stake in media publisher Next Digital, would hopefully reinforce the Asian financial hub's status by ensuring national security. Carrie Lam, speaking at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, said that the move against Lai illustrated how seriously the government discharged its duty to safeguard national security. "The problem ...does not only threaten Hong Kong people's security, but also that of 1.4 billion Chinese people."

  • Joe Biden's income fell sharply during presidential campaign

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported a drop in income as they filed their tax returns for 2020 on Monday, marking a return to the normal practice of releasing such information by modern US presidents. The Bidens reported income of $607,336 in 2020, down from $985,223 in 2019 due to the lack of book sales and paid speeches during the election campaign, according to their tax returns released by the White House. During the 2020 presidential race, Mr Biden's campaign said he and his wife made $11 million in 2017 and $4.6 million in 2018. The Bidens paid $157,414 in federal income tax and their 2020 effective federal income tax rate is 25.9 per cent. The most recent IRS data indicates that the average federal income tax rate is just over 14 per cent. The Bidens also reported holding cash and investments between $1.2 million and $2.88 million in a financial disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

  • Georgia man accused of killing another man found under roadside mattress

    Margaton Achilles Dudley was taken into custody on Friday, charged with murder and concealing the death of another. A Georgia man has been arrested for the killing of someone found dead underneath a mattress on the side of the road last week. The body of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, was discovered in Macon, Georgia in an area frequently used for illegal dumping.

  • High school band director keeps students playing during pandemic

    Tim Perian, the band director at Harlem High School in Illinois, is making sure his students have a place where they belong, especially this year.

  • Predicting every SEC team’s final 2021 record

    Predicting all 14 SEC teams' records for the 2021 college football season.

  • Black politician who spoke out over Andrew Brown shooting says police responded by urinating on his property

    ‘I really feel like they are retaliating back against me,’ councilman says

  • Court orders Missouri to turn over records related to medical marijuana licenses

    A judge agrees with the California company that argued it needed more information to show it was wrongly denied two licenses.

  • NYC lifting midnight curfew for outdoor dining, capacity easing coming

    New York City is lifting its midnight curfew for outdoor dining Monday, and restrictions will further east throughout the month.

  • Water gun fight at park escalates into fatal shootout, Georgia police say

    Police said a suspect in the case turned himself in on Monday.

  • Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private Montecito ceremony

    Pop star Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend in a 'tiny and intimate' ceremony after a five-month engagement.

  • U.S. labor leader calls for human drivers in automated vehicles

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A senior American labor union leader will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the government should require human operators in all self-driving passenger services to take over in the event of an emergency. Greg Regan, president of the Transportation Trades Department for the AFL-CIO, will tell a U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce subcommittee that autonomous vehicles place "millions of jobs at risk" and any legislation to speed deployment of self-driving cars should not apply to commercial trucks weighing 10,000 pounds or more, according to his written testimony released by the panel on Monday. Regan's testimony comes after Reuters reported last week that Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and rival Cruise have applied for permits to start charging for rides and delivery using autonomous vehicles in San Francisco.

  • Sigourney Weaver to Star in TV Series ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ for Amazon

    Amazon is developing a TV series adaptation of “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” the 2018 novel by Australian author Holly Ringland, with Sigourney Weaver set to star and executive produce. Sarah Lambert (“Lambs of God”) and Glendyn Ivin are serving as co-showrunners, with Lambert writing. The seven-episode series, a story of female friendship and resilience, will be filmed in Australia. Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios and Endeavor Content are producing. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories, Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert and Glendyn Ivin are executive producers. Barbara Gibbs will produce and Lucinda Reynolds is on board as co-executive producer. “This gripping and emotional story is a broad-skewing drama featuring strong female characters, written and produced by an incredible team of talented female film-makers, and set against a stunning local landscape. We are thrilled that the wonderful Sigourney Weaver signed on to this project to bring the complex and powerful story to life. We will continue to produce more local content, offering and unearthing compelling stories featuring Australian artists, writers and producers and are proud of the Australian originals we have created with local production partners,” Erika North, Amazon’s head of originals, Asia Pacific, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be bringing The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart to Prime Video. The story is a compelling tale of female resilience, which will be perfectly embodied by the talented Sigourney Weaver. Holly has created a distinctive and powerful novel told with authenticity, courage and love. We have been a fan of Holly’s book for quite some time, a long-time admirer of Sigourney’s, and am excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios to bring this story to a global audience,” Matterson and Papandrea said. “Although I mostly wrote The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart thinking that no one other than me would ever read it, I wanted my novel to find its people — I was driven by a deep, aching desire for connection. To use my voice. To roar like I used to on bushwalks as a child, yelling cooee out into the Australian bush, waiting with breath held to hear someone else, unknown and unseen to me but on the same track, yell cooee back. I’m here. You’re not alone. It’s what I wanted to feel in my writing; it’s the feeling I wanted Alice and her story to give others. This is my wildest dream, seeing my first novel, Alice’s story, be brought to life on screen and for a global audience on Amazon Prime Video,” RIngland said. Deadline first reported the news. Read original story Sigourney Weaver to Star in TV Series ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ for Amazon At TheWrap

  • Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew announces run for New York governor

    35-year-old, who served as special assistant in Trump’s White House, declares: ‘I’m a politician out of the womb’ Andrew Giuliani in New York City. Photograph: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Rex/Shutterstock Andrew Giuliani, the son of the embattled Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has announced he will run for New York governor in 2022. The 35-year-old, who served as a special assistant in Trump’s White House and is a former contributor to the hard rightwing Newsmax television channel, made the announcement on Tuesday, declaring: “I’m a politician out of the womb.” If successful in the Republican primary, Giuliani would take on Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic incumbent who has refused to step down despite a number of women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The election would represent a clash of New York political dynasties – Giuliani’s father, Rudy Giuliani, served as New York City’s mayor from 1994 to 2001, and Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was governor of New York from 1983 to 1994. “Giuliani v Cuomo. Holy smokes. Its Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden,” Giuliani told the New York Post. He added: “It would be one of the epic showdowns in the state’s history.” The campaign website for Giuliani offers no policy information, but the Post reported that he will be “pro-business, pro-police, pro-school choice”. The budding politician has little in the way of political, or even career experience. He became a golf pro in 2016, and appears to have pursued the sport with little success for several years. Aside from playing golf, Giuliani’s website lists his experience as being limited to three internships and a stint volunteering on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Despite this thin résumé Giuliani served as a special assistant to Trump during the latter’s presidency, although his duties appear to have been vague and ill-defined. In 2019 the Atlantic quoted a senior White House official who said Giuliani “doesn’t really try to be involved in anything”, adding: “He’s just having a nice time.” Giuliani did have at least one recurring role, the Atlantic reported: as a frequent golf partner to Trump. Giuliani may have the name recognition in the Republican primary, but to challenge Cuomo he would first have to defeat Lee Zeldin, a congressman from Long Island, and Rob Astorino, a former county executive of Westchester county, just north of New York City. Zeldin, like Giuliani, is an enthusiastic Trump supporter who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, giving him some hope of an endorsement from Trump. Astorino, meanwhile, has the experience in the race. He ran against Cuomo in 2014, losing by 14 points.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Exclusive: Quarterback Matthew Stafford reveals how he asked for a trade, his goals for Rams

    Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford opened up in an interview, including his decision to ask for a trade and an eating contest he had with Clayton Kershaw.