Missouri lawmaker physically, sexually abused his kids, House ethics panel says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Austin Huguelet, Springfield News-Leader
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — The Missouri House ethics committee formally accused a Kansas City-area lawmaker of abusing his kids and recommended his expulsion.

In a 12-page report released Monday, the half-Republican, half-Democratic panel said it had confirmed allegations that Rep. Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, sexually abused two of his young children in 1990 and physically and mentally abused all four.

The committee further said that their findings revealed Roeber as “unfit to serve as a representative in the Missouri General Assembly.”

More: Missouri GOP state lawmaker Rick Roeber tries to resign amid allegations he abused his children

The panel lamented that Roeber’s ex-wife and the children had reported the abuse for decades ago to no avail, and made clear its desire to remedy that with lengthy excerpts from testimony it heard from Roeber’s children and notes on how he could be charged criminally.

Rick Roeber
Rick Roeber

“The State of Missouri has failed these children for over 20 years,” the report read. “Although this Committee cannot change the past, this Committee can provide a clear record of (Roeber’s) abuse conduct.”

The crux of the committee’s newly established record begins with testimony from Roeber’s eldest child, whom he adopted.

That child, who has been identified elsewhere but is referred to as Child 1 in the report, told the committee she was “groomed by (Roeber) from a very young age,” noting that when the two would ride in the car, he would have his hand on her upper thigh “just kind of rubbing it.”

In one incident, she said, Roeber took her hand and placed it on his genitals.

“I didn’t know what to do,” she told the committee. “I just froze there. I was 9.”

Roeber’s ex-wife told the committee that the eldest child told her about the abuse in 1993, the year after the divorce.

The committee said a second child, who did not testify, also told authorities they’d been sexually abused by Roeber at age 5. That disclosure to a therapist led to a state investigation that found probable cause to believe “sexual maltreatment” had occurred, but the finding was later overturned.

Roeber’s ex-wife said the reversal at the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board came as Roeber was seeking a position at a local church that would involve working with children.

She said she had an attorney working for her at the time, but the attorney couldn’t make the board hearing.

Two other children also testified before the committee and recounted regular physical abuse.

One of them described “constant beatings” with a belt, often for insignificant things like spilling milk, according to the report. The same child said Roeber would hold his children against the wall by their necks and lift upward until they could not breathe.

The other child said the whole family had suffered “a hellish nightmare” because of Roeber.

Roeber denies charges of abuse

Roeber, for his part, denied all charges, telling the committee they were part of “a political hit” and “a setup,” according to the report.

At one point, he implied that his kids were part of the “political hit,” telling the committee, “all my kids are Democrats.”

The ethics panel responded in its report, saying it found Roeber’s testimony "in all material respects related to this investigation, to be not credible.”

The report also notes House Republican leadership has been in touch with the Jackson County prosecutor about the case and expressed concern for a step-grandchild of Roeber who has weekend visits with him.

It was not immediately clear whether any progress had been made on criminal charges, but a vote to expel Roeber from the House is expected Wednesday.

Roeber tried to resign last week before the report was released, claiming he would soon move out-of-state, but his colleagues unanimously rejected the idea, clearing the way for more punitive action.

Roeber would be only the second person expelled from the legislature in state history, joining Rep. John Sampson, a secessionist from Callaway County expelled in 1865, in infamy.

His resignation was overwhelmingly rejected to allow the ethics committee time to finish and release its report.

“This is a serious allegation,” Rep. Richard Brown, the top Democrat on the chamber’s ethics committee, said at the time. “It’s not right to accept this resignation and allow this member to escape without us giving full recognition to what has taken place here.”

Austin Huguelet is the News-Leader's politics reporter. Got something he should know? Have a question? Call him at 417-403-8096 or email him at ahuguelet@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri House panel: GOP Rep. Rick Roeber abused his kids

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri committee recommends expulsion for state rep over alleged abuse of his children

    ‘All my kids are Democrats,’ Rick Roeber told the House Ethics Committee in denying the allegations.

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • Who Is Madison Beer?

    Madison Beer only released her first album, “Life Support,” in 2021, but she was actually discovered by Justin Bieber back in 2012. From her musical inspirations to her famous besties, here’s the lowdown on Madison.

  • Woman Claims She Was Sexually Abused As A Child And As An Adult, Her Past Came Back To Haunt Her

    Rachel says when she was 9 years old, she moved to a new town where she met a male in her community who groomed her. “He would make comments about how I looked, and that I was beautiful, and he made me feel special,” Rachel says. She claims that she went to his house, where he showed her pictures of kids with no clothes on, and then she hid herself under a sheet and took off her clothes. “He always said to me [that] I could never tell anybody about this stuff because if I did, he would lose his wife. He would lose his job, and I didn’t want to hurt him.” Rachel claims the alleged abuse continued for a year, sometimes with other men involved. Hear how she says things “got even worse” in the video above. And, hear why she claims as an adult, her past has come back to haunt her. On Tuesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Wife Claims She is Being Mind Controlled'," hear more of Rachel’s story, including why Rachel’s husband says he believes Rachel is being mysteriously mind controlled and violated by sadistic men. Is Rachel currently in real danger, or is she suffering from mental trauma? Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help?

  • Catcaller shoots woman after she ignores his ‘belligerent’ advances, Georgia cops say

    The woman’s boyfriend tried to intervene.

  • Prosecutors indict three FCA employees in alleged emissions-cheating case

    Federal prosecutors indicted three Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA, now Stellantis) employees as part of an investigation into alleged emissions cheating. Charges unsealed on April 20, 2021, accuse the defendants of helping rig the emissions control system fitted to the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 used in some models during the 2010s. Prosecutors claim Emanuele Palma, Sergio Pasini, and Gianluca Sabbioni played a determining role in developing a defeat device that allowed the V6 to obtain certification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) while polluting too much in normal driving conditions.

  • 'Occupy the Capitol': New report contradicts FBI's claims of no evidence in riot planning

    The feds have presented no evidence any of the people charged in the Jan. 6 riot planned to attack the Capitol. But these posts gave detailed plans.

  • Bush: GOP today is 'nativist'

    Former President George W. Bush admitted Tuesday that the current iteration of the Republican Party is not what he "envisioned" when he left office more than a decade ago. During an interview on NBC's Today, Hoda Kotb asked Bush how he would describe the GOP now. He replied that he believes it's "isolationist, protectionist, and, to a certain extent, nativist," and while he didn't sound pleased to acknowledge that, he said he's "just an old guy they put out to pasture," suggesting his opinion doesn't have much sway, either way. Bush did say he thinks a more moderate candidate has a chance to earn the party's nomination in 2024, however. How would you describe the Republican Party today? -@hodakotb I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist. -Former President George W. Bush pic.twitter.com/tyFl2LnRMP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2021 Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of Bush's critics weighed in on the comments, with Business Insider's John Haltiwanger questioning his self-awareness. Haltiwanger argued that there's a "direct line" between Bush's GOP and the current version led by former President Donald Trump, the connection largely driven by the war on terror. George W. Bush's image got major rehab given how disastrous Trump was, despite the fact that he was also disastrous, and despite the fact you can draw a direct line between his GOP and Trump's. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) April 20, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Prosecutors open criminal probe into police who arrested an elderly Colorado woman last year

    The 8th Judicial District Attorney launched a criminal investigation of police's arrest of an elderly woman with dementia in Loveland, Colorado.

  • Matthew McConaughey has double-digit lead over Greg Abbott in Texas governor's race poll

    Actor Matthew McConaughey has a 12-point lead over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a hypothetical matchup for the governorship, according to a Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler poll.Why it matters: The numbers bode well for the Oscar winner's viability, as he already has strong name recognition in his home state. The "Interstellar" star has been flirting with a gubernatorial run as he toured to promote his new book, "Greenlights."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: 45% said they would be more likely to vote for McConaughey than Abbott, while 33% said they would vote for the incumbent governor. 22% of all those polled said they'd vote for another candidate. 56% of Republicans preferred Abbott 56%, versus 30% for McConaughey. 66% Democrats favored McConaughey, versus 8% for Abbott.Between the lines: "McConaughey has previously criticized both parties and has come across as more of a moderate who condemns the entire political system as the problem rather than any one party," writes Fox News. Methodology: The poll was conducted April 6-13 among 1,126 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.92%.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Equalizer Strives To Inspire Action And Champion Representation

    As America goes through an equalizing of its own, the cast of The Equalizer highlight why their show serves to not only provide representation in television but to motivate for change. Queen Latifah (Robyn McCall), Lorraine Toussaint (Viola "Vi" Marsette), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Delilah), Tory Kittles (Detective Marcus Dante), Chris Noth (William Bishop), Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian), and Liza Lapira (Melody "Mel" Bayani) share what representation has meant to them over the years. Watch all new episodes of The Equalizer on Sundays at 8/7c on CBS and stream live or on demand with Paramount+.

  • Tell us: are you a Black parent talking to your children about US police violence?

    We would like to hear from Black parents in the US on how they explain the role of the police to their children A child holds up a sign during a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, in June 2020. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters If you are a Black parent, you’ve probably had “the talk” with your children, telling them to comply with police if they are stopped. It is a rite of passage for Black people, who are disproportionately killed by law enforcement officers. George Floyd’s death last year in Minneapolis sparked yet another discussion about the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement, and the role of police in society. Yet the violence continues. Since testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murdering Floyd, began in March, more than 60 people have died at the hands of police, about half of them Black or Latino. They include Daunte Wright, 20, of Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, and Adam Toledo, 13, of Chicago. The talk is always an urgent task for Black parents, but as the nation awaits a verdict in Chauvin’s trial, we want to know what other conversations you’re having with your children about law enforcement. Beyond the talk, how do you explain the role of the police to your children? Share your experiences You can get in touch by filling in the form below, anonymously if you wish. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. We may publish your response or reach out to you for more information, so please do leave contact details. If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

  • 'Two Distant Strangers' Perfectly Depicts the Anxiety of Being a Black Person in America

    To be Black in America is not only to be in a "state of rage almost all the time," as James Baldwin once said, but it's also to be riddled with the responsibility of presenting yourself as a non-threat even in situations where you don't feel safe. The anxiety and frustration of that dichotomy is the premise of Netflix's Oscar-nominated short film, Two Distant Strangers. Starring "Devastated" rapper Joey Bada$$ as Carter, the film follows a young graphic designer who is trapped in an endless loop in which he ends up being killed by a police officer as he is trying to make his way home to his dog.

  • Derek Chauvin guilty verdict: Minnesota Vikings release statement

    Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd.

  • Why the world should pay attention to Taiwan's drought

    The island has tried everything from cloud seeding to prayer during its worst drought in 56 years.

  • Family mourns, girl, 7, fatally at West Side drive-thru

    A seven-year-old girl was shot and killed in a fast-food drive-thru on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, police said.

  • Vin Diesel to knock some blocks off in Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie

    Hasbro has essentially been running the table on big-screen adaptations of toys for the last 15 years or so, but its competitors over at Mattel have been quietly putting some plans together lately. There’s the new Barbie movie that has been in the works for years, with Margot Robbie now attached to star and Greta Gerwig(!) and Noah Baumbach(!) set to write the screenplay (we’re still not convinced that any of that is true), and in February we heard about Lil Yachty starring in an “action heist comedy” based on UNO (which also doesn’t make a lot of sense but we’re willing to roll with it). Now, Mattel seems to have landed on a much more straightforward movie pitch, with Variety reporting Vin Diesel is going to star in a live-action movie for Mattel and Universal based on Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots—the classic game about hammering on a little button until you either knock your opponent’s head off or break the game and then start to cry.

  • Inmate dies after fight inside cell at prison in Columbia, officials say

    After suffering severe injuries to his face and head, the inmate was taken to an area hospital where he died.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle named national chair of Eric Greitens' Senate campaign

    Former Trump adviser and media personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was named national chair of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' (R) bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday.Driving the news: Greitens resigned from his post as governor in 2018 amid accusations of corruption and sexual misconduct. An ethics panel cleared Greitens of wrongdoing in 2020, and he's since framed himself as a Trumpian victim of the political establishment. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He's running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who has announced that he will retire in 2022. Former President Trump won Missouri in the 2020 election by 15.4%.What he's saying: "I am honored to have Kimberly’s support. Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump," Greitens wrote in a press release."With Kimberly Guilfoyle as our national chair, I know we have a true fighter that will further elevate this campaign and help us win the support of every Missourian."Go deeper: Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens runs for Senate after never-ending campaignMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • YouTube says it has demonetized James Charles' channel temporarily amid allegations that he sexted minors

    YouTube confirmed to Insider that James Charles had been temporarily removed from its Partner Program, which allows creators to profit off ads.