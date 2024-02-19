Missouri lawmakers push plans to reduce drivers with expired temp tags

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With municipalities across the St. Louis metro area looking to solve the increasing problem of drivers with expired temp tags, a Missouri congresswoman from Florissant has proposed a statewide solution.

Last month, Representative Gretchen Bangert (District 70) introduced House Bill 1507, which would bar mechanics or garages “from performing any maintenance or repairs on motor vehicles” that are not fully registered.

Bangert tells our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she’s heard from mechanics in her district complaining about having to fix cars with no plates or registration.

Rep. Bangert’s bill is not the only proposal at the state capitol.

The report from the Post-Dispatch says Reps. Marlene Terry and Michael O’Donnell have introduced bills that give the state authority to create payment plans for unpaid vehicle taxes. Another lawmaker, Rep. Brad Pollitt, wants to give police permission to stop any vehicle with a temp tag to see if it is current.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.