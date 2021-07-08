Missouri man accused of child molestation in Parkville home, court records say

Platte County prosecutors have accused a 43-year-old Missouri man of sexual assault that allegedly took place on Monday at a residence in Parkville.

Sean J. Chase of Columbia was charged Tuesday in Platte County Circuit Court with second-degree child molestation.

According to court records, Platte County Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to a residence to investigate a sexual assault. While there, deputies learned that Chase allegedly assaulted someone.

Chase was arrested and allegedly admitted to the assault to investigators, court records stated.

On Wednesday, Chase was arraigned in Platte County Circuit Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 13. Chase is being held in the Platte County detention center after failing to post a $100,000 cash bond.

Court records did not list an attorney who is representing Chase in the criminal case.

According to court records, Chase has no other prior criminal history.