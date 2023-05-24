Missouri man accused of driving drunk in deadly Platte County crash

Platte County prosecutors charged a 38-year-old man Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol in a deadly crash that left one person dead.

Wesley W. Teague, of Rushville, Missouri, was taken into police custody on Tuesday evening following the crash on M Highway, Major Erik Holland of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Police had not identified the person killed in the crash as of Wednesday as they were attempting to notify family.

Around 6:45 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash site along M Highway near H Highway. It involved a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro that was headed north and left the roadway.

Charging documents filed Wednesday in Platte County Circuit Court allege Teague was driving at a high speed when he crossed the center line of the road, over-corrected and went off-road into a ditch.

After striking the 33-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on scene, police say the Camaro continued on and crashed into a tree.

While speaking with deputies, Teague “smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage” and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to charging documents.

Teague was taken away by ambulance. A breath test for alcohol allegedly showed he was over the legal limit.

He allegedly told police he had two beers and smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

Teague was being held in the Platte County jail on a $250,000 cash bond. Under Missouri law, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison if convicted of the Class B felony.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Teague as of Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday, Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said the crash demonstrated why there “is never a reason to drive while under the influence.”

“Crashes like this one are a tragedy for all involved, their families and their communities,” Owen said.