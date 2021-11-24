Missouri man accused of threatening police at their barracks in Pennsylvania, feds say

A Missouri man has been federally charged with threatening Pennsylvania State Police, prosecutors said in a news release.

Damian Smith-Birge, 26, was charged with interstate threats, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Smith-Birge is being accused of calling Pennsylvania State Police barracks on Nov. 18 and threatening law enforcement, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said in the release. During these recorded calls, Smith-Birge mentioned a 2020 officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, the release said.

Smith-Birge’s federal court file did not list a defense attorney as of Nov. 24.

The maximum penalty is five years in prison, supervised release after imprisonment and a fine.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

The defendant appeared in front of a judge in Missouri on Nov. 23.

