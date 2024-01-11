Missouri man arrested in Nampa on fugitive homicide warrant. Police called bomb squad

A man suspected of homicide in Missouri was arrested in Nampa on Wednesday morning, and was found to be in possession of an “explosive device,” according to a news release.

The Nampa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force received an alert at around 10 a.m. that a vehicle believed to be occupied by a Missouri homicide suspect was in the Treasure Valley.

Officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Kings Road and Garrity Boulevard, police said. They found the suspect, 37, from Independence, Missouri, with a gun and an explosive device, according to the release. The Nampa Police Bomb Unit responded to the scene and “rendered the device safe.”

The man was arrested and is being held on a fugitive warrant at the Canyon County jail, according to the Nampa release. He could face other charges because of the explosive device, police said.

