Missouri man arrested after pointing loaded handgun at motorist during road rage incident

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a Missouri man after they say he pointed a firearm at another motorist.

Deputies charged Nathan Lee Grego, 46, of Higbee, Missouri, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the victim was at a three-way stop in the 9100 block of Strada Place, in Naples.

As the victim was making the turn, a pickup driven by Grego ran one of the stop signs and began to tailgate the victim as they both turned onto U.S. 41 North.

Grego pulled up next to the victim, making an obscene gesture. The victim returned the gesture.

The victim later told deputies that Grego then pointed a gun at him and asked, “Do you want some?”

According to Grego's arrest report, the victim feared for his life and believed Grego was going to shoot him.

The victim provided CCSO with a physical description of Grego and the license plate number of the pickup.

Deputies located the pickup as it was turning onto Wiggins Pass Road and took Grego into custody.

Deputies recovered a loaded handgun under Grego's front passenger seat.

Court records show Grego is due in court Dec. 19 for his arraignment. No bond information was available Wednesday afternoon.

