Missouri man arrested for racing at 100 mph on Clearwater Memorial Causeway, officers say

A man from Arnold, Missouri, was arrested after officers said they caught him racing another driver on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway.

Elvis Becukic, 22, was seen by a Clearwater police officer slowing down his 2020 Dodge Charger just after 10 p.m. Monday to pull even with a Mustang GT on the causeway before racing it, the police department said.

The officer said Becukic was observed driving “at least 100 miles per hour,” but according to his arrest report, Becukic told them he had been going 120 mph. Police said two women in the back seat of Becukic’s Charger told him to slow down and not to race.

Becukic was booked into a Pinellas County jail and released Tuesday after paying $150 bail, according to jail records. He faces a charge of racing on the highway.

The driver of the Mustang, Julio Rrethatoku, 20, was given a notice to appear in court for his involvement but was not taken to jail, according to Rob Shaw, a spokesperson for the police department. He said only Becukic was arrested and booked because he instigated the race.

