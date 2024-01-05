Missouri man brought to Madison County and shot 15 times. Charges filed in his slaying

A 44-year-old Missouri man was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday in Alton. Court records say state police officers heard the gunshots fired in the shooting death.

Antonio M. Baker, of Ferguson, Missouri, was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Andre T. Hawkins, 34, of Maryland Heights, Missouri, according to a news release Friday from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford.

“A municipal worker discovered the body of Hawkins shortly after noon Wednesday in a wooded area along Lincoln Avenue,” the news release stated.

Hawkins was shot 15 times on New Year’s Day, according to charging documents and the prosecutor’s motion to hold Baker in jail until his trial.

The charging documents and pretrial detention motion allege Baker put Hawkins in a truck with a trailer in Missouri on Monday night, and the truck was seen in Alton at about 11:09 p.m.

About 11:27 p.m., Baker was seen driving his truck and trailer southbound on Lincoln Avenue and parking on the edge of the roadway, according to the documents.

Police officers nearby heard multiple shots about 11:29 p.m., the motion states.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Baker drove his truck and trailer away from the scene and traveled back to Missouri, according to authorities.

Hawkins’ body was found about 50 feet off the road near where Baker had parked on Lincoln Avenue, the records state.

Ammunition found in Baker’s home matches the caliber of the shell casings found at the scene of Hawkins’ death, according to court records.

Haine stated this was “not a random attack” but the “result of a dispute that happened in Missouri.” The nature of the dispute was not released.

Baker was being held in St. Louis County Friday awaiting extradition to Madison County.

“Why this occurred in Alton is unknown,” Haine said. “All parties involved were residents of Missouri.”

Baker was being held in St. Louis County Friday awaiting extradition to Madison County. A defense attorney was not listed for him in Madison County court records.

“Our condolences go out to Andre’s family and friends,” Ford said in the news release. “It is my hope that Andre’s family and friends find comfort in knowing that the Alton Police Department and the many agencies involved in this investigation have worked tirelessly to seek justice for Andre.”