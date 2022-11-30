Missouri man charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated victim

HILLSDALE — A St. Louis, Missouri man with family ties to Hillsdale County has been charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated person two years ago.

Joseph Raymond Boulay, 51, was arraigned Monday, Nov. 21 on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting an incapacitated person on or about Oct. 30, 2020.

Further details on the allegations were not discussed during his arraignment hearing.

Boulay was arrested Saturday, Nov. 19 by the Michigan State Police when he returned to Michigan to visit family.

Although he lives in Missouri, he said he has been in Ohio for the last four months for work.

2B District Judge Megan Stiverson scheduled Boulay for a probable cause conference at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30 where his attorney will meet with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss discovery in the case before it proceeds to a preliminary examination hearing tentatively scheduled for the first week of December.

Stiverson set Boulay’s bond at $60,000 with 10-percent allowed and, despite pleas for no GPS-device monitoring, ordered that he be placed on a GPS monitor if he were able to post his bond to ensure that he does not have any contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Boulay said a GPS tether would complicate his travels required for his job and that he is nearly finished with a project in Ohio and would like to return to St. Louis, Missouri where he could be sent elsewhere for work.

Stiverson said she has to take several things into consideration including the serious nature of the crime and that there is a victim to consider.

Boulay faces up to 15-years in prison if convicted as charged.

