A 31-year-old Missouri man drowned at Truman Lake Monday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The man who died was identified as Skyler R. Lewis of Gravois Mills.

Lewis waded into the water at Truman Lake near Shawnee Bend in Benton County to retrieve a snagged net and drowned at around 7:30 p.m., according to an incident report. No other information about the death was available Tuesday.