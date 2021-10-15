Missouri man gets life plus 107 years in Jackson County sex abuse case: prosecutors

A Nevada, Missouri man has received 16 concurrent life sentences plus 107 years in prison after he was convicted on dozens of sex crimes involving children, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Stephen D. Turner, 56, was found guilty by jury in July on 33 felony charges, including child molestation, statutory rape, forcible rape and use of a child in sexual performance. The crimes were committed against at least five children over the course of 14 years, according to court records.

Three of the victims told police that Turner began abusing them when they were as young as 4 years of age. According to court records, the victims told police that Turner repeatedly abused them in different residences across Jackson County.

The case was investigated by Kansas City police. Charges were first filed against Turner in 2017.