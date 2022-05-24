Missouri man indicted for stealing 36 firearms from Kansas City-area gun store

A 22-year-old man is charged with two federal felonies for allegedly stealing dozens of firearms from a Kansas City area gun store in February, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Edward A. Robinson Jr., of Sugar Creek, was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of stealing from a licensed gun dealer and possession of a stolen firearm in the Western District of Missouri. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday following his arrest.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a burglary that occurred at MTC Gun in Lone Jack on Feb. 7. A silent alarm prompted a response from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies, prosecutors said, who found signs of forced entry.

Robinson was found in a nearby field by deputies, prosecutors said. He was allegedly carrying a large black bag that held 36 firearms — revolvers and pistols — that had been stolen from the gun store. Robinson was arrested at the scene.

Under federal law, Robinson faces up to 10 years in prison on each felony charge if convicted. He was being held in the Jackson County jail as of Tuesday evening.