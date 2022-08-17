Missouri man indicted after threatening voicemail was left for Maricopa County elections official

A Missouri man has been indicted by a grand jury after a threatening voicemail was sent to an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, Missouri was indicted yesterday on one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call for a voicemail message he left last year, the Justice Department said in a news release.

"So I see you’re for fair and competent elections, that’s what it says here on your homepage for your recorder position you’re trying to fly here. But you call things unhinged and insane lies when there’s a forensic audit going on. You need to check yourself. You need to do your [expletive] job right because other people from other states are watching your ass. You [expletive] renege on this deal or give them any more troubles, your ass will never make it to your next little board meeting," Hoornstra said in a voicemail to the election official on May 19, 2021, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Hoornstra faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for making a threatening interstate communication and up to two years for making a threatening phone call. FBI Phoenix is investigating the case.

Hoornstra's indictment comes less than a month after a man in Massachusetts was arrested for sending a bomb threat to an Arizona election official in July.

Both cases are part of the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force, which was created last summer to combat what the department says is a rise in threats against election officials and workers.

In Arizona and across the country, election officials have resigned after suffering threats and criticism from voters based on the unfounded claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Two top election officials in Yavapai County exited their posts in July, citing a year and a half of harassment.

Go eeeper: 'It's a very sad day': Across Arizona, elections officials leave office following harassment over 2020

Threats against election officials have also been discussed in the investigative hearings of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In the fourth public hearing in mid-June, several election officials testified that they received harassment and death threats as a result of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

To report a suspected threat or violent act against an election official, contact your local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator. Information for every field office can be found on the FBI's website. In Phoenix, that number is (623) 466-1999. Online complaints can also be filed at tips.fbi.gov

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

