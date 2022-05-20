Missouri man pleads guilty to killing wife on Ozark National Scenic Riverways land

Brittany K. Gorman

A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this month to murdering his estranged wife in 2020 during an argument they had along the Jacks Fork River within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Texas County.

Dylan Hanger, 30 of Mountain View, met up with his estranged wife, 29-year-old Brittany Gorman, at the Buck Hollow Access Area on federal land in May of 2020.

The pair had an argument about their children and a government stimulus check, according to court documents. From there, prosecutors say Hanger stabbed Gorman several times in the chest, causing her death.

Gorman was reported missing shortly after the encounter. Her vehicle was found at the Buck Hollow Access Area with her eye glasses inside and pools of blood near the driver's side door.

Hanger was initially arrested by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, but due to the land being under federal jurisdiction he was then charged with federal crimes, second-degree murder and interstate domestic violence.

When law enforcement interviewed Hanger, he initially denied any involvement in Gorman's disappearance, but he later said he got into a physical fight with Gorman and she died during the encounter, according to court documents.

Hanger also reportedly told investigators that after Gorman had died, Hanger put her body in his car and dumped it in the Mark Twain National Forest, according to court documents.

Hanger pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces the possibility of a life sentence. He will be sentenced at a future hearing.

Hanger’s attorney could not be reached for comment by press time.

