Missouri man wanted in parental kidnapping dies in standoff with U.S. Marshals in Michigan

A Missouri man wanted along with his wife in a parental kidnapping died Wednesday during a standoff with U.S. Marshals in Michigan, the U.S. Marshals said in a release.

The man killed was identified as Giovanni McNab, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A deputy also was injured in the standoff, but was reported to be in stable condition.

The U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group on Wednesday was attempting to serve arrest warrants for McNab and his wife, Lindsey. They were wanted for abduction and parental kidnapping in March in Christian County, Missouri, which is in the Springfield area.

After his wife was arrested earlier in the day, Giovanni McNab allegedly barricaded himself and two children inside a home in , the U.S. Marshals said.

As the law enforcement officers approached the home, McNab allegedly fired upon them, injuring the deputy. The standoff ended Wednesday night when law enforcement officers approached the home again and found McNab had died. It was not known how he had died, the U.S. Marshals said.

The two children who had been abducted were unharmed and placed in custody of child protective services.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the FBI’s Detroit Field Office assisted the U.S. Marshals with the operation.