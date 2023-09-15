Missouri math teacher charged, accused of inappropriate sexual relationship with student

A southern Missouri math teacher was charged with four felonies this week after allegations surfaced about an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Victoria "Tori" Fowler, 30, of Caulfield, was charged with three counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for each charge is seven years in prison.

Fowler was hired to teach middle school math and science in the Lutie school district, which is about 80 miles southeast of Springfield, for the 2023-24 year.

However, the allegations stemmed from her time teaching in the Bakersfield district the prior year.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted the investigation, which involved law enforcement agencies in Howell and Ozark counties.

The investigation started in late August when a sheriff's deputy in Ozark County received screenshots from a parent of messages allegedly sent between the Fowler and the 16-year-old boy.

Court documents used to charge Fowler said when the deputy seized Fowler's smartphone, she admitted to the inappropriate sexual relationship.

The patrol investigator interviewed Fowler and, later, the 16-year-old. Both admitted they started talking over Snapchat and Messenger in early 2023, when he was her student, and initial interactions were not inappropriate.

The student told the officer the tone changed and they became "flirty with each other" by March.

According to court documents, Fowler admitted sending the first nude photo. The student reciprocated and multiple images were exchanged.

Both Fowler and the student told the investigator similar stories about meeting on a dirt road off the highway, getting into a vehicle together, and driving to a secluded property in Howell County to have sex. They also allegedly met at Fowler's house.

However, the reported frequency of their meetings varied. Fowler said it was "three separate occasions." The student said it was "approximately 15 times" between May and August.

The News-Leader reached out to Lutie Superintendent Kathalee Cole, who provided a statement from the district saying the student was not from Lutie.

It read, in part: "Whether a Lutie student or a student in any school district, the abuse of children is tragic. The board and staff of the Lutie school district are and have been committed to providing our students with a safe learning environment."

The statement from Cole also confirmed Fowler is no longer employed by the district.

"Upon learning of the allegations, the teacher was immediately removed from her duties; prohibited from being on school premises or to have contact with district students. As is the case with every district hire, this former teacher obtained a clear criminal record check before contact with students. This was not a person new to the teaching profession rather she had significant teaching experience and had excellent references."

Online court records show Fowler hired St. Louis area attorney Mark Allan Hammer. A message seeking comment was left with his office.

Fowler is scheduled to make an initial appearance in front of Howell County Judge Steven Privette on Oct. 16.

