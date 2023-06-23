Missouri mayor allegedly threatened alderman with a gun. Now he faces impeachment

The mayor of the Jackson County town of Greenwood faces removal from elected office after being accused of threatening a city alderman with a gun.

Mayor Levi Weaver stands accused of serious misconduct, including intimidation of a fellow elected official with a firearm. During a city meeting Wednesday, the mayor said he is “not guilty” and will fight to keep his place in city government.

The town’s four aldermen voted unanimously during the special session to go ahead with impeachment proceedings. Under the city’s charter and in line with state law, there will be a public hearing held — similar to a trial — where evidence will be heard from both sides.

Greenwood, a town of about 6,000 people, is located about 25 miles southeast of Kansas City.

The vote comes eight months after the city hired area attorney Kevin Graham to investigate claims of misconduct and report to the board. Graham told officials he looked into several other allegations and came back with three that were substantiated.

“The vote tonight is not to kick the mayor out of office,” Graham reminded city officials Wednesday as he recommended they adopt the impeachment articles as presented. “It is simply to take a step towards a hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence to do that.”

The mayor is accused of threatening and brandishing a firearm for the purpose of intimidation in March 2022. It allegedly happened when Weaver drove to an unnamed alderman’s home “to confront the Alderman over a dispute,” according to the articles of impeachment adopted by the board.

Weaver also faces impeachment for allegedly blocking access to the city’s public Facebook page and instructing city staff to not require licensure of “certain businesses” in the city limits.

The process is expected to be an expensive one for Greenwood. Alderman Ryan Murray said Wednesday that the city will likely need to rent a room, hire a retired judge to oversee the hearing, and pay a court reporter to take down notes.

Murray, a newly elected member, asked Weaver to resign. Calling the whole matter a sad situation, Murray said “Levi is not only the mayor of our town, but a neighbor.”

“I’m really hesitant to even ask. But mayor, I’ll ask one last time: Would you consider stepping down so we do not have to move forward with this? One, for your personal sake. And two, for the taxpayer funding that’s gonna go to this hearing.”

Weaver acknowledged those points. But he declined to resign.

“Here’s the thing with me: I know that the allegations are not what they are. And so, with that being said, I can’t step down. I won’t. I understand the ramifications, the financial ramifications to the city, I know this and I understand it. But I know I’m not guilty.”

“My name’s already run through the mud,” Weaver added. “We’re going to ride this out.”