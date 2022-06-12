Missouri McDonald's employee charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing co-worker

A McDonald's employee in Missouri has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing his co-worker on Tuesday night.

19-year-old Terrence King was arrested on Tuesday night after a shooting that took place outside a St. Louis McDonald's at around 8:30 p.m., according to KMOV.

Kevyn Henderson, 23, was shot in the chest and was not breathing or conscious when officers arrived at the scene and later died, according to police.

According to the report, King and Henderson both worked at the McDonald's and got into an argument while inside the fast-food restaurant. The manager of the McDonald's escorted King out of the restaurant.

When Henderson walked out of the McDonald's, according to police, King shot and killed him.

Police officers took King into custody after locating him with a firearm in his hand near Henderson.

During a Friday court hearing, King pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and armed criminal action.