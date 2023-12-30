Missouri minimum wage set to increase in 2024, many KC businesses pay above this amount already
Missouri minimum wage set to increase in 2024, many KC businesses pay above this amount already
Missouri minimum wage set to increase in 2024, many KC businesses pay above this amount already
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
From a handy electric scrubber to a bestselling knife set, you're sure to find something on this list worth adding to your cart.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
A look at San Francisco records shows the city might be owed more than $200M for unpaid fines on parking tickets issued between 2018 and 2023.
CES 2024 might mark a big year for user-friendly solar, MEMS headphones, AI and wireless everything.
LG will officially unveil its latest 4K projector at CES 2024 in early January. The CineBeam Qube is built for portability, with a built-in handle and a weight of just 3 pounds.
Earlier this year, GitHub rolled out Copilot Chat, a ChatGPT-like programming-centric chatbot for organizations subscribed to Copilot for Business. Copilot Chat more recently came to individual Copilot customers -- those paying $10 per month -- in beta. As of today, Copilot Chat is available in the sidebar in Microsoft's IDEs, Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio -- included as a part of GitHub Copilot paid tiers and free for verified teachers, students and maintainers of certain open source projects.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
AI is all the rage -- particularly text-generating AI, also known as large language models (think models along the lines of ChatGPT). In one recent survey of ~1,000 enterprise organizations, 67.2% say that they see adopting large language models (LLMs) as a top priority by early 2024. According to the same survey, a lack of customization and flexibility, paired with the inability to preserve company knowledge and IP, were -- and are -- preventing many businesses from deploying LLMs into production.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
Ford has adjusted MSRPs on the 2024 Bronco again after raising prices in August. The bumps are smaller this time, from $200 to $560.
This grow light is a bit like the sun for Superman: it energizes your plants and buffs them for the winter.
Volvo's Shanghai development team celebrates the first ES90 verification car before production begins next year. Goes on sale for 2025 beside the ICE S90.
Vietnam-based VinFast will travel to CES 2024 to unveil a concept that looks like a pickup and display a tiny electric model called VF3.
Japanese tuner DAMD unveiled a pair of body kits inspired by the Renault 5 Turbo and the Lancia Delta Integrale, respectively, for the Suzuki Jimny.