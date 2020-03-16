Missouri officer, three others fatally shot at gas station, suspect also dead

A Missouri police officer was among four people killed by a gunman at a gas station late Sunday, police said.

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, also died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Springfield Police Department.

The department received calls about three shootings within a five-mile radius starting at 11:24 p.m. The last reports came from Kum & Go gas station, about 20 minutes later.

"Callers reported a vehicle crashing at the scene and an armed suspect entering the store and shooting customers and employees," the statement said.

Officer Josiah Overton and Officer Christopher Walsh were the first on the scene and "were immediately fired upon by the suspect," police said.

Walsh, who had served with the department for more than three years, and was an Army veteran and active reservist, died from his wounds at the hospital. Overton, who has been with the department for two years, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

Officers who reached the scene after the two shot officers helped to remove them from the scene, found three other people dead, one other victim wounded and the suspect dead. The wounded victim was also hospitalized.