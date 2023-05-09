Missouri officers restrained, punched man repeatedly. Columbia police can’t tolerate it | Opinion

The Columbia, Missouri, police officer apparently shown on video punching a restrained man doesn’t deserve to be a peace officer. And if he or any other officer on the scene failed to report the use of force incident to higher-ups, that’s all the more reason to relieve the unidentified officer and possibly others of their duties.

Cover-up, anyone?

Investigators with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department will determine if criminal charges are warranted in this case. We welcome any independent or internal investigation that could unearth a violation of department policy or the law.

We also call on federal authorities to take a hard look into the officers’ actions. We must know if the officer violated the civil rights of the man he sucker punched.

In a video circulating online, we watch as a man in a Columbia Police Department uniform repeatedly punches a man directly in the face — by our count, he’s struck at least five times, drawing blood almost immediately. Never mind that another officer already had the man pinned down and restrained after responding to a disturbance outside a bar early Sunday, police officials said.

“He’s punching him in the face,” someone is heard saying off camera on the video. “Oh, my God.”

As with any use-of-force claim, officers involved are afforded due process. But the short video we viewed is damning — and shocking.

By the very nature of the job, police work is difficult. But that does not excuse the behavior the officer displayed on video. He showed little regard for the safety of his fellow human being.

Yes, police are allowed to use force against suspects who resist arrest. But law enforcement officials are held to a different standard from most and must operate with the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

Clearly, that isn’t the case here.

In a statement released Monday, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said officers are ethically bound to report or intervene when excessive force is used, but that did not occur in this case. As best we can tell, the incident came to light only after a private citizen posted the disturbing video online.

“We have a high expectation that officers act appropriately when using force, and they are expected to intervene when they observe force that is not to these standards,” Jones wrote. “I will enforce that expectation.”

Two police officers are under investigation for their role in the use-of-force incident, Jones said. Good.

We are watching developments closely. Will officers involved in pummeling a restrained man avoid accountability or will justice prevail? Chief Jones and the Columbia Police Department are on the clock.

The police chief thanked bystanders for bringing to light the unacceptable conduct. Unless the video is unbelievably misleading, the offending officers have no business in law enforcement.

“Police use of force must be reasonable,” Jones said

And we wholeheartedly agree.