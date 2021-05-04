Missouri passes bill allowing lifetime restraining orders for domestic abuse survivors

Jeanne Kuang
·2 min read

Victims of domestic violence in Missouri would, in some circumstances, be able to get lifetime restraining orders against their abusers under a new bill passed by the state legislature Monday night.

Under current law, protection orders that judges issue in domestic violence cases to restrain abusers from stalking, threatening or assaulting the accuser can only be renewed one year at a time.

Survivors of domestic violence testified to lawmakers that they’re subject to fear and trauma seeing their abusers every year in court to renew the orders. Some said their abusers have exploited the court date to harass or intimidate them.

The decision Monday, which sends the bill to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk, could expand those protective orders, allowing them to last longer in cases where a judge finds the abuser poses a “serious danger” to the mental and physical health of the victim or a child in their household.

The finding would be based on the abuser’s history of assaulting or stalking the victim, record of dangerous felony convictions and whether the abuser had already violated orders intended to protect the victim from them.

Under the bill, a judge in those cases could grant survivors an order of protection that lasts anywhere from two to 10 years. The order would be renewable for at least an additional two years and up to the life of the defendant.

“The intent of this is to deal with the person who is obsessive, who is chronic,” Rep. Lane Roberts, a Joplin Republican who sponsored the bill in the House, said before the House Judiciary Committee in February.

Going back to court each year to renew a protection order, victims “never get respite,” he said.

Supporters of the bill, including the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said it would protect survivors for longer periods of time in extreme cases, and eliminate the need for them to spend money going to court.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Holly Rehder, a Sikeston Republican, and added in April to a proposal by Sen. Elaine Gannon, a De Soto Republican, that would include pets in orders of protection. The legislation would allow the orders to restrain accused abusers from threatening or abusing pets.

It passed the Senate unanimously last month.

In contentious domestic relations, Gannon said last month, “there’s a strong possibility one could use the pet against the other,” especially in the form of threats.

The bill also would update the definition of stalking to include following or surveilling someone through a third party.

In Kansas, orders of protection can be extended up to two years, or for the lifetime of the defendant if it’s found they violated a protective order in the past or committed a felony against the person seeking the order.

If the Missouri bill is signed into law, those subject to the orders would get a chance to appeal after at least two years.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to set new COVID vaccines goal: 70% of U.S. adults getting at least one shot by July 4

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce a new goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4, according to multiple published reports citing unnamed administration officials. So far 56% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one shot, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. Biden previously has raised the prospect of "independence from this virus" by the Fourth of July holiday.

  • Cognixion's brain-monitoring headset enables fluid communication for people with severe disabilities

    Of the many frustrations of having a severe motor impairment, the difficulty of communicating must surely be among the worst. The company's One headset tracks brain activity closely in such a way that the wearer can direct a cursor — reflected on a visor like a heads-up display — in multiple directions or select from various menus and options. Everyone with a motor impairment has different needs and capabilities, and there are a variety of assistive technologies that cater to many of these needs.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Can Carvana Pare Losses And Live Up To Its Price Targets?

    Carvana still has new-stock cachet in a thriving used auto market, making it an IBD 50 Stock To Watch heading into its Q1 report on Thursday.

  • Why Gartner's Shares Popped 20.9% Today

    Shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) jumped as much as 20.9% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter 2021 financial results. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2 per share, beating estimates of $1.05 per share by a wide margin. Gartner's business seems to be hitting on all cylinders with research, consulting, and conferences expected to grow this year.

  • 2 Construction Aggregate Firms Crush Estimates. Infrastructure May Be Down the Road.

    Construction aggregates companies (VMC) and (MLM) both crushed first-quarter earnings estimates and gave upbeat forecasts as spending on infrastructure projects ramps up. (MLM)(MLM) had $1.04 in adjusted earnings per share, blowing past the consensus forecast for 49 cents, according to FactSet. Both stocks were trading higher Tuesday, with Vulcan up 2.7% to around $184 and Martin gaining 1.6% to $360.

  • Hello, Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

    Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.

  • Twitter buys Scroll to power its upcoming subscription service

    Twitter has acquired news startup Scroll to help it build a subscription service inside Twitter.

  • When You Weren’t Looking, Anti-Abortion Republicans Were Attacking Women’s Rights

    The Texas Senate is taking up a radical new proposal that could seriously impact abortion rights

  • Government ‘Allowances’ Are the New Welfare

    Washington seems to have developed an “allowance” fetish, and it has nothing to do with parents paying their kids for completing chores: A number of new government “allowances” would distribute boatloads of taxpayer money to tens of millions of households. First came a proposal, which is now law, to temporarily convert the long-standing federal child tax credit into what supporters call a “child allowance.” As implied by the name change, the new payments have little to do with whether a parent pays taxes. This year, parents don’t need to have paid taxes at all to collect an annual allowance of up to $3,600 per child. In fact, the only parents not eligible for the allowance are the relative few high earners who pay the most federal income taxes. According to the New York Times, “more than 93 percent of children — 69 million” will benefit from the new federal giveaway. Like a parent with few expectations, the federal government will be extremely lenient in dispensing these allowances: No work is expected from parents collecting them. That’s reminiscent of welfare programs before bipartisan 1996 reforms that required parents to work or attend training in order to receive government checks. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of the new child allowance will be parents who earn less than $2,500 per year — including those who don’t work or pay taxes at all. Even adults not living with their children can keep up to $2,000 per child in mistakenly offered allowance payments each year. Republicans’ 2017 tax-reform law had already doubled spending on child tax credits, which were increased from $1,000 to $2,000 per child. The new child allowance will roughly double that spending again, adding almost $110 billion to the budget this year alone. The lion’s share of those new costs — and all of the increases for part-time workers and the unemployed — reflect new benefits paid for by others, not relief from taxes a recipient would otherwise owe. Extending child allowances through 2025, as President Biden has proposed, would cost another $500 billion. That’s not the only new allowance in town. A recent proposal by Senator Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, proposes permanent expansions of unemployment benefits, including key “temporary” federal policies created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His proposal, the Unemployment Insurance Modernization Act, also calls for the creation of new “dependent allowances” and “jobseeker allowances.” Wyden’s dependent allowances would add $25 per dependent to weekly unemployment-benefit checks, paid for out of the federal government’s general revenues rather than payroll-tax funds. In other words, they’d be more like pre-1996 welfare checks than traditional unemployment benefits paid based on an individual’s prior work and earnings. The Wyden proposal separately expands eligibility and raises unemployment benefits to at least 75 percent of a worker’s prior wages — almost double the current average — and to 100 percent during public-health and other emergencies. Dependent allowances would be added to those expanded benefits. That means many workers with dependents could receive checks approaching or even exceeding prior wages, undermining their incentive to rapidly return to work. New jobseeker allowances would effectively make the current temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program permanent. PUA is already today’s largest unemployment program, with 7 million apparent recipients — and also the most abused, as experts suggest up to 30 percent of the program’s claims may be fraudulent. Wyden’s jobseeker allowances would start at $250 per week, could last up to 91 weeks depending on unemployment conditions, and would be payable to all unemployed individuals over age 19 — including those who’ve never worked before. Again, all this largesse would be paid for out of general revenues rather than payroll taxes, meaning recipients wouldn’t need to pay taxes in before taking benefits out. How should we interpret the sudden appearance of all these new “allowances”? As explained in a 2019 report proposing child allowances in the U.S., the idea comes “from other countries.” The U.K., for instance, offers jobseeker allowances, employment and support allowances, and even attendance allowances. So American policy-makers could merely be following suit. But it seems more likely that they’re just searching for a palatable way to package their current explosion of new spending, a spin on a return to the failed policies of the past: bigger benefits, for more people, funded by others’ tax dollars. After all, calling such payments “welfare” just wouldn’t do, would it?

  • Pennsylvania man arrested for shooting his dog and then grilling it over a fire

    Authorities say man was ‘incredibly intoxicated’

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Confusing photo of Bidens meeting Carters baffles social media: ‘It looks fake, but it’s 100 per cent real’

    ‘I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours’

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Human remains found inside bears suspected of killing and eating dogwalker

    ‘We will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,’ park manager says

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Organised criminals streaming hare coursing to Chinese gamblers

    Hare coursing is being streamed live to Chinese gamblers by organised criminals, a senior politician has revealed. Luke Pollard, the shadow environment secretary, said rural offending can be "incredibly profitable" and result in "big money" for those involved. He said one example of this type of crime involves "highly organised criminals" hare coursing and streaming the events to China, where they are bet on. The practice involves dogs, usually greyhounds or lurchers, which are trained to chase and overtake a hare that has been flushed out by a line of beaters. Mr Pollard, the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "It's incredibly profitable work, and there is big money involved with this hare coursing. For instance, I was hearing about how it's webcast live to betting syndicates in China. "So we're not talking about some people organising an illicit activity in a barn somewhere – we're talking about highly organised criminals preying on rural communities." Mr Pollard said he had been told gangs in rural communities knew their crimes would not be reported or, if they were, that they would not get caught. He added: "We know that rural communities have seen the real brunt of the cut to police numbers since 2010. And we know that it takes a very long time for an emergency response – not because the police aren't working hard enough, simply because there's not enough of them and the geographies they have to cover are so big. "It's really increased the fear around rural crime. And we know that there are criminal gangs preying on rural communities, not just in terms of county lines but also in terms of the threats to people living in rural communities." Mr Pollard's comments come after the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales and the Countryside Alliance called on police and crime commissioners to put rural policing at the forefront of their agenda. Tim Bonner, the Countryside Alliance chief executive, said: "The real danger is rural policing gets locked into a cycle of decline because the perception is the police are not taking it seriously. The theft of a tractor is just as relevant as someone's factory being trashed in a town. These are often serious, organised criminals and they are prepared to commit violent acts." Mr Pollard said: "Part of the challenge I think, at the heart of it, is to look at rural life the way it actually is now, not through picture postcards or our romantic views of rural life in the past but what's it like today. There's such pride in our countryside from the people who live there – but there are problems that need addressing."