Missouri pastor on leave after offensive sermon on wives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MALDEN, Mo. (AP) — A southeastern Missouri preacher went on leave from his church and is seeking professional counseling after giving a sermon that chastised married women who “let themselves go” and held up former first lady Melania Trump as the pinnacle of feminine beauty.

A video widely circulated on social media shows Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark’s sermon before the 1st General Baptist Church in Malden in the state's bootheel. The sermon was roundly panned as sexist and counter to Christian teachings.

In the video, Clark berated wives who gained weight after marriage and admonished that they should look good for their husbands, adding, "it's important that he thinks you’re hot!

“I’m not saying every woman can be the epic — the epic – trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump,” Clark said, as a photo of the former first lady appeared behind him on a screen. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know ... maybe you’re a participation trophy.”

The church's website said Clark began his leave on March 2 and is seeking professional counseling.

A statement from the General Baptist Council of Associations, with which Clark's church is affiliated, also condemned Clark's sermon.

“General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason," the statement said.

Recommended Stories

  • AerCap confirms talks with GE for aircraft leasing business

    Ireland’s AerCap Holdings confirmed that it is in talks to buy General Electric's aircraft leasing business as the former industrial conglomerate continues to divest from the non-core businesses that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis. The filing by AerCap with the Securities and Exchange Commission said that no agreement is guaranteed and that it would make no further comment until the talks were completed. GE’s Capital Aviation Services and AerCap are two of the biggest aircraft leasers in the world with more than 2,500 aircraft between them.

  • First Ladies, episode 1 review: Michelle Obama has a great story – but it's old news

    The documentary series First Ladies (Sky Documentaries), about the wives of US presidents, was billed as a “bold revision of each woman’s traditional portrayal”. What fun – was it about to reveal Melania Trump to be a barrel of laughs who adores her husband? Sadly not. This is a CNN production, after all. So the series coolly pretends that Melania doesn’t exist, and instead kicked off with Michelle Obama. Future episodes will cover Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson and Hillary Clinton. I’m not sure what the others have done to offend the producers. The programme looks at the lives of “remarkable women who transformed the role of First Lady”, and surely Betty Ford qualifies easily. And starting with Obama was a mistake. She’s too fresh in the memory and we already know everything there is to know about her, courtesy of her best-selling memoir and the accompanying rock star tour. Still, the qualities that made Obama such a striking First Lady transfer easily to television. She is a brilliant public speaker, with charisma and comic timing. She knows how to deliver a message. Her story is an undeniably good one: a girl from a humble background rising through hard work and determination to Princeton and Harvard and a stellar career. The programme included a speech that her husband made in 2017, in which he told her: “You took on a role you didn’t ask for with grace, with grit and with style. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody.” All true and all laudable, but this is not the stuff of which good documentaries are made. Everyone who appeared here was a friend, a fan or formerly on the payroll. The only detractor was Sarah Palin, in old footage, objecting to Obama’s healthy eating campaign for children. “This strikes me as a non-controversial thing, and yet you would have thought she was ushering in Stalinism through the lunch room,” said one observer. It seems absurd, having lived through the age of Trump, to look back on the things that were considered outrageous in the Obama era. People were upset that Obama wore a sleeveless shift dress to Congress, although why wouldn’t you if you had arms as toned as that? For fans of Michelle Obama it was a neat compilation of her achievements. In years to come, this will be a decent documentary for students of US history. But here it just felt like yesterday’s news.

  • Killer propped his dead wife on sofa while children opened Christmas presents, court hears

    William Wallace claims Za’Zell Preston fell into glass table and suffered fatal head injuries

  • Twitter Critics Vent After Pastor Presents 'Trophy Wife' Melania Trump As Model Woman

    Baptist Pastor Stewart Allen-Clark is now on leave and receiving "professional counseling."

  • The Next COVID Stimulus Checks: What You Need to Know

    Most Americans are eligible for the payments from the government, which will be sent out pending this week's passage of the latest stimulus bill

  • Boy, 11, shot on South Side while sitting inside car, Chicago police say

    An 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm while inside a car, according to Chicago police.

  • New York City moves to end solitary confinement in its jails

    New York City will move to stop punishing its inmates by placing them in solitary confinement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, calling the practice a mistaken approach that only serves to set back rehabilitation of prisoners. Corrections officials are proposing a trailblazing plan to replace solitary confinement and other restrictive forms of housing with more humane alternatives, as well as education and training, de Blasio said. "We're going to go farther than any jail system in America by creating positive alternatives," the mayor said at a news briefing.

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said Monday he will not seek reelection, making him the fifth Republican in the Senate to bow out rather than seek another term in a party searching for direction after President Donald Trump. Before election to the Senate he served seven terms in the U.S. House. Blunt, speaking at an afternoon news conference in Springfield, Missouri, said the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was not a factor in his decision.

  • Oath Keeper Associate Of Roger Stone Is Arrested On Capitol Riot Charges

    The two men were together just hours before prosecutors said Roberto Minuta stormed the Capitol armed with a gun and bear spray.

  • Prince Charles on official duty for first time since Harry and Meghan interview

    Prince Charles has made his first official appearance since Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. As pressure mounted on Buckingham Palace to respond to allegations of racism that surfaced during the interview, the Prince of Wales visited a Covid vaccination centre in Jesus House church, Acton in London. The Prince of Wales chuckled when he was asked if he had seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Charles was questioned by the media as he made his first public appearance since Meghan and Harry's devastating claim an un-named member of the royal family made a racist comment about their son. As Charles left following a visit to a pop-up vaccine clinic in a London church, a reporter asked, "Sir, what did you think of the interview?", and after turning to see who had called out, he chuckled and carried on walking. Prince Charles was singled out by his son, with Harry saying he felt let down by his father and that "there's a lot of hurt that's happened". Speaking about his father, the Duke said: "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, (and) Archie's his grandson. "But at the same time - I will always love him - but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. "But they only know what they know, or what they're told." Harry said his father stopped taking his calls while he and Meghan were in Canada "because I took matters into my own hands. I needed to do this for my family". A source close to the heir to the throne last night suggested he will be left “absolutely devastated” by his younger son’s suggestion that he had let him in down in the run up to Megxit in January last year.

  • The Patriots reportedly traded for Trent Brown, which could speak to their free agency plan

    Are the Patriots expecting turnover on the offensive line?

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • Top DOJ nominees vow independence; Vanita Gupta opposes moves to defund the police

    Deputy attorney general nominee Lisa Monaco and associate attorney general pick Vanita Gupta testified at a joint Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.

  • Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

    A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day. Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army. Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’. “Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov. He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.” In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country. On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia. “These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support." "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

  • College Student Kicked, Racially Abused by 2 Men in Oregon

    An Asian woman in Salem, Oregon was allegedly pushed and kicked by two men in an attack now under investigation as a possible hate crime. The incident occurred near Willamette University, where the victim, 21, is studying, around noon on March 1. The victim was attacked on the corner of Capitol and Chemeketa streets while walking to a local Safeway store, according to Salem police.

  • ‘Mask Off’ party at Texas bar canceled after officials voice criticism

    One official called the party “dangerous, irresponsible and a slap in the face to frontline health care workers.”

  • Zoom founder Eric Yuan transfers stock worth over $6 billion

    The transfers were related to Yuan's estate planning practices, a Zoom spokesperson said. "The distributions were made in accordance with the terms of Eric Yuan and his wife's trusts." Yuan, who is also the chief executive officer of the company, transferred roughly 40% of his stake in the company to unspecified beneficiaries, Zoom disclosed in a filing late on Friday.

  • Row between Nicola Sturgeon and Rangers FC escalates following weekend chaos

    Nicola Sturgeon has accused Rangers of not doing “nearly enough” to deter fans from publicly celebrating their title victory, in an escalation of the extraordinary war of words between her administration and the football club. Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday, the First Minister said she shared the “anger and despair” of the public at the “disgraceful and selfish” mass gatherings seen in Glasgow over the weekend. She claimed “certain football clubs” need to “show much more leadership”. Her comments came shortly after a furious rebuttal from Rangers, in which the club hit out at "totally inaccurate" comments from SNP ministers and accused Ms Sturgeon of showing lack of leadership by failing to engage with the club directly. Rangers' Ibrox stadium is in Ms Sturgeon's Glasgow constituency. In a letter to the First Minister, Douglas Park, the Rangers chairman, said the club was “at a loss” for what more it could have done to prevent the chaos. He listed several instances in which management “proactively initiated engagement” with Police Scotland, the SPFL, Scottish Government and Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf. Hitting back at John Swinney's comments on Monday, in which he accused Rangers of deafening silence over the wild celebrations, Mr Park said Ms Sturgeon's deputy had “failed to mention a wide range of other public gatherings that you did not take such a strong line on”. SNP ministers were more measured in their criticism of anti-racism demonstrations that took place in Scotland in the summer.

  • Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a tumultuous marriage that left her 'crying out for help.' Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    Prince Charles and Princess Diana met through her sister, Sarah Spencer, and were married for 15 years before divorcing in 1996.

  • Huda Kattan says people entering the cosmetics industry just to make money are creating 'unrealistic beauty standards'

    Huda Kattan has now created a petition to require beauty brands to label edited photos and advertisements.