A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Lady Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump arrives at a roundtable on sickle cell disease in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Missouri pastor Stewart-Allen Clark in a February sermon encouraged women to stay slim for their husbands.

  • Clark used first lady Melania Trump as an example during his sermon before warning, "don't let yourself go."

  • Local outlet KCTV reported he has taken a leave of absence and is seeking counseling.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Missouri pastor is seeking "professional counseling" after having delivered a sermon that advised women to lose weight and aspire to resemble former first lady Melania Trump.

Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church is on leave and in counseling, the church told local CBS News affiliate KCTV. Clark made waves with a Sunday sermon in February where he said that women should strive to stay slim to keep men interested.

"Now look, I'm not saying every woman can be the epic, epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump. I'm not saying that at all," Clark said during his sermon, as a photo of Trump was shown behind him on screen.

"Most women can't be trophy wives, but you know, maybe you're a participation trophy," he continued. "I don't know, but all I can say is not everybody looks like that. Amen! Not everybody looks like that. But you don't need to look like a butch either."

Clark also said men need to be accompanied by beautiful women and wives.

"Ladies, it's the way God made us. It's the way we are. Men are going to look," he said. "He made us to look. You want them to be looking at you. Don't let yourself go."

His sermon was shared in a viral Facebook post written by a woman who streamed the service. The post attracted more than 3,000 comments criticizing the sermon as sexist, misogynistic, and offensive.

General Baptist Ministries, the national organization overseeing all local church branches, said in a Facebook post that Clark's sermon fell out of line "with the positions and values of General Baptists."

"General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason," the post continued. "Furthermore, we believe that all individuals regardless of any other factors are so loved by God that Christ died for them."

General Baptist Ministries also tried to distance itself further from the controversy, saying each church "has autonomy from the national organization."

"General Baptist Ministries does not have authority related to the employment of any pastor or church leader in a local congregation," the post read.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trusting QAnon, Dallas actor wanted D.C. riot to bring End Times. Now he faces charges

    Luke Coffee, facing charges in connection with the Capitol riot, actually played a Branch Davidian sect leader in “Murder Made Me Famous.”

  • The connection between White evangelical Republicans and QAnon

    The QAnon movement is still growing even after its baseless conspiracy theories are proven to be false. One group driving the movement is White evangelical Republicans. A recent study found the faction is more likely than others to believe in fanatical theories, like the "Deep State" and that there was fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Colin Clarke, director of policy and research at the Soufan Group, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the connection between the two groups.

  • Resolution to make the Bible Tennessee's official state book returns

    A resolution to make the Bible the official state book of Tennessee is among a slate of religion-related legislation up for consideration.

  • CDC finalizing guidelines for life post-vaccine

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is crafting guidelines for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the release of the vaccines some experts are concerned there could be another surge in cases as people become more relaxed with taking precautions. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two.

  • A few rightwing 'super-spreaders' fueled bulk of election falsehoods, study says

    Tackling the most powerful social media accounts – such as Donald Trump’s – could be key to halting false narratives, researchers say The attack on the US Capitol on 6 January was fueled by a handful of rightwing social media figures, the study found. Photograph: Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images A handful of rightwing “super-spreaders” on social media were responsible for the bulk of election misinformation in the run-up to the Capitol attack, according to a new study that also sheds light on the staggering reach of falsehoods pushed by Donald Trump. A report from the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), a group that includes Stanford and the University of Washington, analyzed social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok during several months before and after the 2020 elections. It found that “super-spreaders” – responsible for the most frequent and most impactful misinformation campaigns – included Trump and his two elder sons, as well as other members of the Trump administration and the rightwing media. The study’s authors and other researchers say the findings underscore the need to disable such accounts to stop the spread of misinformation. “If there is a limit to how much content moderators can tackle, have them focus on reducing harm by eliminating the most effective spreaders of misinformation,” said said Lisa Fazio, an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University who studies the psychology of fake news but was not involved EIP report. “Rather than trying to enforce the rules equally across all users, focus enforcement on the most powerful accounts.” The report analyzed social media posts featuring words like “election” and “voting” to track key misinformation narratives related to the the 2020 election, including claims of mail carriers throwing away ballots, legitimate ballots strategically not being counted, and other false or unproven stories. The report studied how these narratives developed and the effect they had. It found during this time period, popular rightwing Twitter accounts “transformed one-off stories, sometimes based on honest voter concerns or genuine misunderstandings, into cohesive narratives of systemic election fraud”. Ultimately, the “false claims and narratives coalesced into the meta-narrative of a ‘stolen election’, which later propelled the January 6 insurrection”, the report said. “The 2020 election demonstrated that actors – both foreign and domestic – remain committed to weaponizing viral false and misleading narratives to undermine confidence in the US electoral system and erode Americans’ faith in our democracy,” the authors concluded. Next to no factchecking, with Trump as the super-spreader- in-chief In monitoring Twitter, the researchers analyzed more than 22m tweets sent between 15 August and 12 December. The study determined which accounts were most influential by the size and speed with which they spread misinformation. “Influential accounts on the political right rarely engaged in factchecking behavior, and were responsible for the most widely spread incidents of false or misleading information in our dataset,” the report said. Out of the 21 top offenders, 15 were verified Twitter accounts – which are particularly dangerous when it comes to election misinformation, the study said. The “repeat spreaders” responsible for the most widely spread misinformation included Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr and influencers like James O’Keefe, Tim Pool, Elijah Riot and Sidney Powell. All 21 of the top accounts for misinformation leaned rightwing, the study showed. “Top-down mis- and disinformation is dangerous because of the speed at which it can spread,” the report said. “If a social media influencer with millions of followers shares a narrative, it can garner hundreds of thousands of engagements and shares before a social media platform or factchecker has time to review its content.” On nearly all the platforms analyzed in the study – including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – Donald Trump played a massive role. It pinpointed 21 incidents in which a tweet from Trump’s official @realDonaldTrump account jumpstarted the spread of a false narrative across Twitter. For example, Trump’s tweets baselessly claiming that the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems was responsible for election fraud played a large role in amplifying the conspiracy theory to a wider audience. False or baseless tweets sent by Trump’s account – which had 88.9m followers at the time – garnered more than 460,000 retweets. Meanwhile, Trump’s YouTube channel was linked to six distinct waves of misinformation that, combined, were the most viewed of any other repeat-spreader’s videos. His Facebook account had the most engagement of all those studied. Donald Trump was barred from Twitter after the attack on the Capitol. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The Election Integrity Partnership study is not the first to show the massive influence Trump’s social media accounts have had on the spread of misinformation. In one year – between 1 January 2020 and 6 January 2021 – Donald Trump pushed disinformation in more than 1,400 Facebook posts, a report from Media Matters for America released in February found. Trump was ultimately suspended from the platform in January, and Facebook is debating whether he will ever be allowed back. Specifically, 516 of his posts contained disinformation about Covid-19, 368 contained election disinformation, and 683 contained harmful rhetoric attacking his political enemies. Allegations of election fraud earned over 149.4m interactions, or an average of 412,000 interactions per post, and accounted for 16% of interactions on his posts in 2020. Trump had a unique ability to amplify news stories that would have otherwise remained contained in smaller outlets and subgroups, said Matt Gertz of Media Matters for America. “What Trump did was take misinformation from the rightwing ecosystem and turn it into a mainstream news event that affected everyone,” he said. “He was able to take these absurd lies and conspiracy theories and turn them into national news. And if you do that, and inflame people often enough, you will end up with what we saw on January 6.” Effects of false election narratives on voters “Super-spreader” accounts were ultimately very successful in undermining voters’ trust in the democratic system, the report found. Citing a poll by the Pew Research Center, the study said that, of the 54% of people who voted in person, approximately half had cited concerns about voting by mail, and only 30% of respondents were “very confident” that absentee or mail-in ballots had been counted as intended. The report outlined a number of recommendations, including removing “super-spreader” accounts entirely. Outside experts agree that tech companies should more closely scrutinize top accounts and repeat offenders. Researchers said the refusal to take action or establish clear rules for when action should be taken helped to fuel the prevalence of misinformation. For example, only YouTube had a publicly stated “three-strike” system for offenses related to the election. Platforms like Facebook reportedly had three-strike rules as well but did not make the system publicly known. Only four of the top 20 Twitter accounts cited as top spreaders were actually removed, the study showed – including Donald Trump’s in January. Twitter has maintained that its ban of the former president is permanent. YouTube’s chief executive officer stated this week that Trump would be reinstated on the platform once the “risk of violence” from his posts passes. Facebook’s independent oversight board is now considering whether to allow Trump to return. “We have seen that he uses his accounts as a way to weaponize disinformation. It has already led to riots at the US Capitol; I don’t know why you would give him the opportunity to do that again,” Gertz said. “It would be a huge mistake to allow Trump to return.”

  • Italy, Brussels to hammer out Alitalia revamp details next week

    Rome and Brussels will start talks next week to iron out technical details for the revamp of ailing carrier Alitalia, three Italian ministers said after what they referred to as a "positive and constructive" first meeting between the two sides on Friday. The new Italian government held a video call with European Union Commissioner Margrethe Vestager over Rome's plan to nationalise Alitalia, the three ministers, who were involved in the call, said. Italy has earmarked 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to launch a new state-owned airline, dubbed ITA, to replace Alitalia, which has been run by state-appointed administrators since it was declared bankrupt in 2017.

  • Pence no longer is Trump’s vice president, but he’s still Trump’s most ardent boot licker | Opinion

    Last month I wrote about how former Vice President Mike Pence, while he may have been a potential target of the Jan 6. Capitol insurrectionists, was no hero.

  • Cuomo's fall from grace should be a wake up call for the media that pumped him up during the pandemic

    Cuomo's nursing home coverup was always in plain sight, but a fawning media mostly let him get away with it until now.

  • After mixed messages, Europe warns against vaccine shopping

    First, France's president suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “quasi-ineffective” in protecting older people from COVID-19. Now, Emmanuel Macron's government is begging people to take it. Berlin shifted gears on its cautious policy this week after an independent vaccine panel said the AstraZeneca shots should be used in people over 65.

  • Frost, Oprah and the art of the TV interview: ‘You need to glimpse the real person coming through’

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey this Sunday is guaranteed to yield only one thing, and that is bumper ratings. The last time Oprah interviewed a global superstar who was wary of the public gaze it was Michael Jackson in 1993. Ninety million (90) people tuned in. That’s because once the camera rolls, the TV interview has a particular intimacy that a magazine profile or front-page article cannot match: stupid though it sounds to say it, you can see the person saying the words. Deep fakes and canny editing notwithstanding, a TV interview remains about as close to unmitigated truth as you’re going to get. The art of the TV interview (and the tedium of most TV interviews suggests that conducting good ones is an art) is to do with the relationship established between the interviewer and the interviewee. In her now-classic evisceration on BBC2 in 2019 Emily Maitlis had clearly won Prince Andrew’s confidence beforehand. Though we know not how, all she had to do was plonk him in a gilt chair, press record and let him go. The nature of the interviewer/-ee relationship, however, has changed over the years. The bindweed of the PR apparatus has made celebs and politicians cautious of doing interviews at all if they don’t have to. Think back to the chat show Friday Night, Saturday Morning in the late 70s and guests were chosen by the (rotating) presenter. They would come on only if they wanted to. Nowadays, the getting of the interview at all has become as important as the event itself. Brian Walden and Robin Day invented the British political interview, knowing both what the killer question was and, crucially, when to pose it. Walden’s 1989 special with Margaret Thatcher, in which he called her “slightly off your trolley,” is a classic of the genre. But these days you could sit Dominic Raab in front of either of them and he’d absorb the blows like wet cardboard, smiling politely.

  • Biggie Smalls's Best Friend, Roland "Olie" Young, Was His Biggest Supporter

    While watching Netflix's Notorious B.I.G. documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, you might be curious about the late rapper's best friend, Roland "Olie" Young, who championed Smalls up until Young's murder in 1992.

  • Watch the ‘WandaVision’ Songwriters Reveal the Secret Melody They Hid in Each Theme Song

    Of the many pleasures Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have experienced writing the songs for Disney Plus’ “WandaVision,” one of their favorites has been the ability to get instant feedback on their work via the gargantuan social media response to the Marvel Studios series. It’s not something the married, Oscar-winning songwriters of “Frozen” and “Coco” […]

  • Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Could Be Permanently Dismissed

    Previously, the charges—against which Walker and his attorney have argued self-defense—were dropped but with the possibility of being recharged.

  • Chrissy Teigen Is One Hot Mama in This Hooters Uniform

    Talk about a rockin’ bod! Chrissy Teigen is gorgeous in anything and her latest Instagram post proves that mamas can look just as hot as everybody else (if not hotter!) What can Teigen not do? She’s gotten the president to follow her on Twitter, she has her own cooking line and cookbook, she publicly survived […]

  • Andrew Yang decries targeting of Asians in NYC

    Democratic New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang says the increase in anti-Asian violence in the city should be taken "very seriously." (March 5)

  • Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

    Two top female aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are reportedly departing his administration as the governor continues to grapple with two growing scandals. Press secretary Caitlin Girouard and interim policy adviser Erin Hammond have both left Cuomo's administration, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Their departures came after senior adviser Gareth Rhodes and first deputy press secretary Will Burns also announced they'd be leaving the Cuomo administration, though the governor's office has said these were previously planned, Bloomberg notes. They also said Hammond had been set to leave for several months to "focus on her family," and Girouard says she accepted another job in January, according to The Hill. But the departures come as Cuomo is facing growing criticism and calls to resign in the wake of three allegations of sexual harassment, including from two former aides. He's also under fire for his handling of data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths, with The New York Times reporting on Thursday that Cuomo aides rewrote a report to take out the number of New York nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. Girouard, Bloomberg points out, had issued the statement last week denying former aide Lindsey Boylan's sexual harassment claims, as well as the statement in December saying there is "simply no truth to these claims." Cuomo earlier this week apologized over the sexual harassment allegations, saying he didn't intend to act "in a way that made people feel uncomfortable" while denying that he ever "touched anyone inappropriately." However, Cuomo said he will not resign from office. On Friday, according to CNBC, state lawmakers moved to strip Cuomo of COVID-19 pandemic emergency powers. More stories from theweek.comRon Johnson's lazy obstruction exposes the reality of the filibuster7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • Ina Garten's Backyard Is the Most Peaceful Place on the Internet

    Love Ina! And how beautiful is her garden!?

  • Biden White House: message discipline, no news conference

    President Joe Biden is the first executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question and answer session. It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician. Biden has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquires at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

  • Officer's trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died

    During a group's recent meeting at the now-vacant Speedway gas station near where George Floyd died, children roasted marshmallows on a fire pit while adults discussed topics ranging from activism to snow removal. “Black joy is a form of protest,” said Marcia Howard, one of the group's organizers, referencing plans for celebrating Arctic explorer Matthew Henson as part of Black History Month. Such is life at George Floyd Square, the place where former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes.

  • These New Yorkers Don’t Care What’s Playing in Theaters. They’re Just Happy to be Back at the Movies

    For New York City residents Marina Thomas and Brandt Kempin, going to the movies carries near spiritual significance. “It’s a version of church,” Kempin says. The couple returned to their sacred space, IFC Center in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, on Friday to see “Another Round,” a drama about hard-living teachers starring Mads Mikkelsen. They arrived early […]