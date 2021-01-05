Missouri patrol shoots man who had gun at troop headquarters

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shot and wounded a man who came to a troop headquarters in suburban Kansas City armed with a rifle, authorities said.

The man was shot Monday night at Troop A headquarters in Lee's Summit, patrol spokesman Bill Lowe said at a news conference. The man “wanted to do some harm,” but investigators were trying to determine his motives, Lowe said.

A trooper who was outside saw the man get out of his vehicle armed with an assault-type weapon, Lowe said. The trooper “gave several commands to the suspect” and radioed personnel inside the building.

Two other troopers came outside and fired at the man, Lowe said. He was taken to a hospital, but Lowe did not know his condition. No patrol personnel were injured.

Lowe said he was thankful the trooper was outside and saw the man and that other troopers were available to help or the situation “could have been a lot worse.”

“There’s nothing that the troopers could have done differently,” Lowe said. "They did what they had to do in order to make sure they were safe, as well as everybody else in the building.”

