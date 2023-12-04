Missouri is about to raise its minimum wage. These 6 retailers already have higher pay

Missouri’s new minimum wage goes into effect next month. But some retailers already offer a higher starting pay.

The national average wage for cashiers is $13.81, according to 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Missouri, the hourly average wage for cashiers was $13.26.

The current minimum wage is $12. That will increase to $12.30 on Jan. 1 for most businesses, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. The state’s minimum wage is “based annually on the increase or decrease in the cost of living pursuant to the Consumer Price Index,” according to the 2024 rate update. Some cities and counties have higher requirements.

And some companies pay more than the state requires. Costco, for example, raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour in 2021, CNN and Business Insider reported.

If you work a 40-hour week, the $12 minimum comes out to roughly $24,960. That’s lower than what MIT Living Wage Calculator estimates an individual would need to meet basic needs, such as child care, housing and food. A living wage for one adult without children in Missouri would be $15.77. In Kansas City, it’s $16.52 an hour.

Here’s how much some of the state’s large retailers pay their employees:

Retailer wages in Missouri

Missouri does not have a statewide pay transparency law. The following examples were collected from companies that either included the starting wage with the job posting or that have raised the minimum wage across the country.

Kohl’s: A seasonal retail sales associate at Kohl’s could start at $13 an hour in Kansas City.

Target: In 2022, Target increased its starting wage range. It’s now from $15 to $24.

Whole Foods: The minimum wage for a Whole Foods store employee is $15 an hour.

The Home Depot: The home improvement company announced in February it was increasing the starting pay to or above $15 an hour across the U.S.

Best Buy: A retail sales associate at Best Buy in Kansas City could earn between $15 and $17 an hour.

Apple: Starting pay for hourly workers at Apple begins at $22 an hour, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported.

