Missouri Rep. Billy Long launches Senate campaign, joining GOP primary fray

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Rep. Billy Long launched his U.S. Senate campaign Tuesday night, joining a packed Republican primary field and leaving his House seat, which represents Springfield and southwest Missouri, up for grabs.

Long's entry into the race was made official with an appearance on Fox News's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday, as well as a new Federal Election Commission filing for "Billy Long for Senate."

The 65-year-old auctioneer called his candidacy the "worst-kept secret in Missouri politics" and cast himself as the reliable conservative successor to Sen. Roy Blunt, who he said he "followed into the House" and now wants to "follow into the Senate." Blunt, Missouri's senior U.S. senator who held Long's seat before his election to the upper chamber, announced this year he wouldn't run for re-election.

"We need to get the Senate back," Long told Carlson. "You're not going to do anything until you get the Senate back, and I'm the guy who can win the Senate seat in Missouri."

Rep. Billy Long addresses the crowd before President Trump's speech Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The congressman will join an already crowded GOP field vying for the nomination. He'll seek to beat Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and his colleague in the House, Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Rep. Ann Wagner, who represents St. Louis County and had been rumored as a candidate, announced Monday she would run for re-election in her House district. Southeast Missouri Congressman Jason Smith could also jump into the race.

Long, like the rest of his primary competitors, is actively pursuing an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, whose support could sway the race as the most prominent Republican voice in the country. He met with Trump at his tower in New York City, Politico reported, and has signed Trump 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as a senior adviser. The congressman also met with Trump at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser back in April.

Billy Long shows longtime loyalty to Trump

The former president deals heavily in loyalty, and Long is able to tout his in spades. In July 2016, when Republicans were still divided over Trump's campaign, Long told the News-Leader that party leaders refusing to acknowledge or support Trump was "ridiculous." Even during the presidential campaign's most turbulent and controversial moments, Long continued to insist that Trump was the future of the party.

"No one's seen anything like this election before," Long told reporters after an October 2016 event. "The crowds that Trump's drawn are huge, and something's going on. They're very upset with us in Washington, they're upset with what's going on, and my colleagues, a lot of them, don't get it."

In jumping into the campaign, Long also joins the money race — and will kick off fundraising with an event next week in Springfield, with guests including Conway and major donors. His congressional committee currently has just under $560,000 on hand, according to filings — third most out of the primary field behind Schmitt and Hartzler — and he raised $201,131 last quarter.

The winner of the Republican primary will face off against the Democratic nominee, who is likely to have an uphill battle in a state that has become increasingly Republican. Democratic candidates include Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran; former state Sen. Scott Sifton; activist Tim Shepard; startup owner Spencer Toder; and Air Force veteran Jewel Kelly. Former Gov. Jay Nixon, the highest-profile Democrat in the state, said last week he would not enter the race.

Long's Senate announcement means he cannot run for re-election in Missouri's 7th congressional district, which represents Springfield and southwest Missouri. The seat is likely to attract a number of candidates, particularly Republicans, as Long handily won his races since he was first elected in 2010 to succeed Blunt.

