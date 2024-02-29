Missouri Republican Party will host caucuses Saturday to select presidential candidate

On Saturday, Republicans across the state will gather in their respective counties to voice their preference for the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

The field of eligible candidates has grown slim, with only Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and David Stuckenberg remaining in the race for the Republican nomination.

Results from the caucuses are expected Saturday evening and will be reported by the News-Leader as soon as they are available.

How do I participate in the caucus?

The caucuses will happen at designated locations in each of the state’s 114 counties on March 2 at 10 a.m.

Here are a few of the caucus locations:

Boone County: Family Worship Center of Columbia, 4925 E. Bonne Femme Church Road, Columbia

Christian County: Ozark Junior High School, 1109 W. Jackson St., Ozark

Greene County: Oasis Convention Center, 2550 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield

Lawrence County: The MARC, 822 W. Mt. Vernon Blvd., Mount Vernon

Polk County: Polk County Courthouse, 102 E. Broadway St., Bolivar

Stone County: New Testament Church, 21016 Main St., Reeds Spring

Taney County: Forsyth Middle School Gymnasium, 178 Panther St., Forsyth

Webster County: Seymour High School Gymnasium, 625 E. Clinton Ave., Seymour

Others can find their caucus locations on the Missouri Republican Party website.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Voters are advised to arrive early, as no one will be allowed entry after 10 a.m., with the exception of those already in line awaiting entry prior to 10 a.m.

Pre-registration also is available online at the Missouri Republican Party’s website. While not required, pre-registration is recommended to expedite the entry process.

When registered voters arrive, they will be required to show their government issued photo ID.

More: Missouri voter registration guide: Checking voter registration status, options to vote

Are only Republicans allowed to participate in the Missouri caucuses?

Participants must sign a pledge on entry affirming that they are strong and faithful Republicans.

The exact wording is as follows: “I hereby pledge my allegiance to the Missouri Republican Party. I believe in the principles of individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and a strong national defense. I commit to uphold the values of the Republican Party and to work to advance these goals. I am a strong and faithful Republican voter.”

Once registered, voters will receive a credential card that will grant them entry to the caucus.

What should I bring to the caucus?

Be sure to bring your government issued photo ID, as you won’t be allowed entry without it.

In addition, it is recommended to dress comfortably, as there is no telling how long the caucus will last.

Participants may want to bring snacks and drinks with them to the caucus, in case it runs longer than breakfast can hold off their appetite. There will be water stations at the caucuses.

Finally, voters should come well-informed about the candidate that they hope to support. It is recommended to have a working knowledge of other presidential hopefuls as well.

What happens once registered and admitted entry to the caucus?

Once admitted to the caucus, a caucus chair and secretary will be elected. Following this, nominations will be heard for eligible presidential candidates, meaning those who completed the necessary paperwork to file in Missouri.

In Springfield, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller will deliver a credential report, which details exactly how many people have been registered and granted entry to the caucus.

Then, participants will begin to break into sub-caucus groups according to their candidate of choice.

Candidates with fewer than 15% of attendees in support will not qualify for representation at the state or congressional level. Supporters will be asked to declare for an alternate candidate.

If there is a majority of supporters for any one candidate, meaning anything over 50%, all delegates will represent that candidate as the county’s choice for the Republican presidential candidate.

If none earn a majority, but have the support of at least 15% of the participants, there will be a plurality, and delegates will be split proportionally between the selected candidates.

More: Caucuses are replacing the Republican presidential preference primary. What to know

Once this portion of the caucus has concluded, participants will begin to shape the Republican party platform, which will be in effect for the next 10 years.

The Missouri Republican Party will be providing a draft platform for review closer to the caucus. Participants can propose additions or deletions to that platform.

Once approved, the county level platform will advance to the congressional and state conventions, respectively, along with the delegates chosen to represent their selected presidential candidates.

Delegates chosen at these Republican county level events will go on to represent their counties at the state and/or congressional conventions. During these events, delegates representing their chosen presidential candidate will be selected to attend their party’s national conventions.

There will be eight presidential electors selected for each congressional district, and another two are selected at the state convention. These make up the 10 electoral college votes that Missouri receives in the presidential election.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: What to know about Saturday’s Missouri Republican caucuses