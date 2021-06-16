Missouri GOP likely to include ban on birth control coverage in Medicaid tax compromise

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeanne Kuang, Jonathan Shorman
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Missouri Republicans are still weighing a ban on Medicaid coverage of Plan B and other contraceptives as part of a compromise on renewing a crucial tax that funds the health program.

Efforts to approve the renewal fell apart in the Senate last month at the end of the regular session. GOP leaders were caught between conservative colleagues demanding the birth control provisions and Democrats, who said they were promised a tax renewal without them.

Republicans now appear ready to negotiate an agreement on their own and haven’t sought the support of Democratic leadership. Including some form of a coverage ban would signal that top GOP officials hope to win over the most conservative and vocally anti-abortion senators.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, met with several GOP senators on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the tax, called the Federal Reimbursement Allowance. Parson said last week he won’t call a special session on the tax until a deal is on the table.

But budget cuts loom without one. Failure to renew the tax, which expires Sept. 30, would deprive Medicaid of $1 billion in state funds and billions more in federal dollars. Parson has threatened to withhold funds from the budget beginning July 1 to make up for the potential shortfall.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo told The Star on Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, following the meeting between Parson and GOP senators, told him that Republicans are working on a proposal that includes a Medicaid coverage ban on specific contraceptives.

In a text message, Rowden, a Columbia Republican, told The Star the Democrats “have the language in front of them.”

“We will continue those discussions in the coming days,” Rowden said.

Rizzo, an Independence Democrat, said the only language he had seen came from a newsletter distributed by Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn, which included a proposed coverage ban on the emergency contraceptives Plan B and Ella, and intrauterine devices (IUDs). The proposal also includes a ban on the abortion pill. Rizzo said Rowden told him the language in the newsletter is, in fact, what Republicans are considering.

Staff for Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Cosby Republican who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday that Hegeman has reviewed the language and supports it. Hegeman will likely file a bill to renew the tax with that language, a spokesperson said.

Rowden didn’t respond to a call for comment. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Before meeting with the senators on Tuesday, Parson told reporters that he was going into the meeting with “what we believe is language that we can all deal with.”

Parson said he was willing to consider the inclusion of contraceptive language “if we can find a medium in there that doesn’t jeopardize” the provider tax. Some legislators and advocates have raised concerns that the bans could endanger federal funding for Medicaid.

The federal government requires states to cover family planning services, and it requires all insurance plans to cover birth control.

But a group of hard-right senators, led by Sen. Paul Wieland, an Imperial Republican, have insisted on including the ban as a condition of supporting a renewal of the provider tax. Before 2021, the General Assembly had never failed to renew the tax during its regular session.

Wieland did not respond to a request for comment.

“You want to force people who have a moral objection to that, you want to force them to have their taxpayer money pay for it? That’s the question,” said Sen. Eric Burlison, a Battlefield Republican.

During the legislative session, Sen. Bob Onder, a Lake St. Louis Republican, also pushed to include a ban on dollars going toward Planned Parenthood. The compromise language under consideration doesn’t appear to include the provision.

“There are some that are promoting a narrative that we’re all in agreement on everything,” Onder said. “I, both in our meeting with the governor and in our caucus meeting following, I was very clear to anyone who was listening that although we’re, I believe, very close on the abortion drug language ... we are miles apart on the issue of funding of abortion providers.”

House Budget Chair Cody Smith, a Carthage Republican, said last week some form of the ban would likely be part of the tax renewal. But lawmakers were struggling to determine the potential consequences of including such a ban in the Medicaid program.

Not all states cover all forms of birth control — some have waivers with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to not to cover Plan B — but lawmakers didn’t know which “hard and fast rules” would apply to Missouri, Smith said.

“If we choose not to offer some drugs inside our Medicaid programs there are potential ramifications for the entirety of our pharmacy program and specifically referring to the federal funding we rely very heavily on for our Medicaid pharmacy program,” he said. “So we have to be careful about keeping our Medicaid program intact while we are seeking to address some of these pro-life issues.”

Democrats appear unlikely to support a ban on Medicaid coverage of Plan B and other contraceptives, but Rizzo said they are researching the possible effects of the bill. Being in a special session gives minority party members less opportunity to fight a bill they don’t like, he said.

“At first glance the language seems problematic, we’re doing a deep dive into the language right now,” Rizzo said. “It seems like it appeases the extremists in their caucus who want to deny women birth control.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Trump DoJ reports show how loyalists can deform the administration of justice

    We knew Trump sought to use the neutral administration of justice as a tool for settling scores with enemies. But the scope of the operation is disturbing Donald Trump’s final and most extreme gambit was to enlist justice department resources and prestige to back his big lie that fraud cost him the 2020 election. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP In 1941, the German Jewish lawyer and political scientist Ernst Fraenkel published a slender volume called The Dual State. One of the first scholarly treatment

  • US Lawmakers want to make it easier for people to cancel their subscriptions

    A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced the Unsubscribe Act.

  • Biden dismisses Putin’s comparison between Capitol rioters and political opponents

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference on Wednesday following a meeting with President Biden in Geneva. A reporter pressed Putin to answer a question about dead and jailed political opponents, but Putin was evasive and instead focused on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. When asked about Putin’s comparison at a later press conference, Biden called it "ridiculous."

  • Arizona audit of Maricopa County ballots has attracted out-of-state visitors. Here's the list

    A growing number of Republican legislators from around the U.S. are making a sort of pilgrimage to Phoenix's Veterans Memorial Coliseum this summer.

  • Hiring Becky Hammon to head coaching job will shake up NBA. Is now the time it will happen?

    Becky Hammon appears to be the logical choice to become the first female coach to lead an NBA team, and with four openings this could be the year.

  • Democrats to Biden: No climate provisions, no vote for infrastructure deal

    Two Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they would not vote for an infrastructure bill that omits key measures aimed at combatting climate change, putting pressure on the White House to abandon attempts to secure a bipartisan package. President Joe Biden has been focused on getting a sweeping infrastructure bill passed in Congress that would revamp the nation's roads and bridges while also accelerating a rapid U.S. shift toward clean energy. Republicans have said measures addressing things like climate change do not count as "infrastructure," leaving negotiations in the divided Senate at an impasse.

  • Robby Anderson meant no disrespect missing OTAs. Now Panthers want to add to his game

    Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was the only uninjured player absent from all of the team’s voluntary workouts earlier this month.

  • Report: Sheldon Richardson decides he wants to “move on” from Browns

    The Cleveland Browns had hoped that Sheldon Richardson would return after being cut this offseason but a report today says he'll "move on."

  • Longtime Mount St. Mary's coach Jim Phelan dies at age 92

    EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) Jim Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night. Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary's. He took the Mount to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962.

  • Trump spied on journalists. So did Obama. America needs more press freedom now

    Before Trump, Obama’s justice department did more to hurt press freedom than any administration since Nixon. Here’s how we stop history repeating ‘Administrations in both parties have spied on journalists with increasing abandon for almost two decades.’ Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images The US Department of Justice is under increasing fire for the still-unfolding scandals involving the secret surveillance of journalists and even members of Congress in the waning days of the Trump preside

  • Lynch: What rivalry? Let Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka earn their pairing — on the weekend

    The relationship between Koepka and DeChambeau was always destined to be a storyline at this U.S. Open.

  • Tucker Carlson Bizarrely Suggests Capitol Insurrection Was Orchestrated by FBI

    Fox NewsTaking his Jan. 6 denialism to another level on Tuesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested the Capitol insurrection was a false flag orchestrated by the FBI in an effort to “suppress political dissent.”Almost since the moment that former President Donald Trump incited thousands of MAGA supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in order to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory, Carlson has downplayed the violent riots, repeatedly insisting there was “no insurrec

  • DeSantis signs two bills in Surfside synagogue, emphasizes his support of Israel

    Nearly 300 people gathered at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a sprawling Orthodox synagogue, to greet Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday as he signed into law two bills of particular importance to the South Florida Jewish community — one authorizing a local emergency medical service and another mandating a “moment of silence” in schools.

  • WHO accused of sexism after saying women of childbearing age should not drink alcohol

    Women of childbearing age should not drink alcohol, the World Health Organisation has said. WHO officials were accused of being "sexist and paternalistic" after issuing the global advice, covering billions of women regardless of their family plans. The WHO's draft global alcohol action plan 2022-2030 urges countries to pay "appropriate attention to prevention" of consumption in certain groups, including children, teenagers and women of childbearing age. On Wednesday, Matt Lambert, the chief exec

  • 21 House Republicans voted against giving medals to officers who responded to Jan. 6 riot

    The House passed a bill Tuesday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to all law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, with 21 Republicans opposing the bill.Why it matters via the Washington Post: "[T]he vote underscored the still-lingering tensions in Congress amid efforts by some GOP lawmakers to whitewash the events of that day."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe measure passed the House with

  • Rep. Gosar said Ashli Babbitt was 'executed' during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    While questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in a hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said Ashli Babbitt, who was killed as she attempted to breach a set of doors in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, was "executed" and that the officer who shot her was "lying in wait." In April, the Department of Justice cleared the U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting.

  • Luxury cars and $100 bills: Police bust ransomware gang in Ukraine

    Police in Ukraine

  • Must be campaign season: Texas Gov. Abbott’s border wall is politics, not good policy

    Texas should leave border security to the federal government, but the governor never lets any rival get to his right.

  • After meeting with vice president, Texas Democrats concede federal voting rights battle is in Senate

    Following their "very robust conversation" with Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic state legislators from Texas conceded that while the Biden administration wants to see federal voting reform legislation make it to the president's desk, the hurdle to passage is the U.S. Senate -- but they aren't giving up on conversations with those lawmakers. "We know it's a priority for the administration but quite frankly it lies in the Senate," state Sen. Carol Alvarado, the chair of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus, said after the meeting at the White House Wednesday. Harris met with more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers from Texas, applauding them as "courageous leaders" for staging a walkout in the final hours of the state's regular legislative session last month.

  • Texas governor signs bill restricting teachers' discussions of racism in the classroom

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law on Monday a bill that restricts how teachers can discuss racism in both current events and throughout U.S. history, the Texas Tribune reports.The big picture: Florida, Tennessee and Republicans in several other states have moved to ban "critical race theory," the belief that systemic racism has been baked into legal and other U.S. institutions to conserve white supremacy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Texa