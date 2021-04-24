Missouri will resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health department says

Missouri will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after a weeks-long pause, the health department announced Friday night.

“It was concluded that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks,” the Department of Health and Senior Services said in a statement.

The state’s announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced they were lifting a pause placed on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The pause was initiated on April 13 after several women developed blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.

Vaccine providers in Missouri who had previously received J&J doses are able to begin administering it immediately and distribution by the federal government will resume next week, the health department said.

According to the health department, more than 105,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the state before it was put on pause due to a federal recommendation as the shot underwent review.

J&J shots can continue as soon as Saturday, federal officials said, but the label will be updated with a warning of blood clot risks.

The CDC and FDA announcement came just hours after a federal advisory committee recommended the move.

The recommendation did not include any new restrictions based on age or gender. Anyone over the age of 18 can receive the shot.

”Together, both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks,” FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.

McClatchy’s Katie Camero and Mitchell Willetts contributed reporting.