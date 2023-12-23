Missouri School Board Votes To Remove Black History Classes

A Missouri school board that previously voted to rescind an anti-discrimination resolution has voted in favor of removing elective Black history and literature classes.

The seven-member Francis Howell School Board voted 5-2 Thursday night to stop offering Black History and Black Literature courses, which had been offered at the district’s three high schools since 2021, KSDK reported. All seven members of the board are white.

“Our students really wanted these electives,” Harry Harris, whose son is a student in the district, said during the board meeting. “Our families really wanted them and our teachers really wanted them. It’s important. It’s been great.”

In July, the conservative-led board revoked an anti-racism resolution that had been passed in 2020 following the police killing of George Floyd.

The resolution, which made a pledge to “speak firmly against any racism, discrimination, and senseless violence against people regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, immigration status, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or ability,” was removed from school buildings.

Both the resolution and the classes were targeted by five new members of the board who have all received the backing of the conservative political action committee Francis Howell Families, according to The Associated Press.

On its website, the Francis Howell Families PAC lists issues it’s concerned about, including “critical race theory” and “obscene books in your child’s library.”

During the board vote, members of the community, including resident Tom Ferri, spoke up to express their disagreement with the board’s decision.

“Tapping into a diverse talent pipeline would be a great way to slow attrition, but what diverse staff wants to work in a district waging culture wars?” Ferri asked.