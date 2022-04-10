Missouri Senate expected to boost spending, cut vaccine restrictions from state budget

JEFFERSON CITY — A state budget totaling around $46 billion that passed the Missouri House last week is likely to see some significant alterations on the other side of the Capitol over the coming month.

With somewhere in the range of $1.8 billion in state revenue left unspent and cautious spending of federal stimulus dollars, Senate leaders see opportunity to allocate much more as it now tackles the budget process. They'll also likely strip out controversial language pertaining to events that require or ask about COVID-19 vaccination.

"This is (budget chair) Sen. (Dan) Hegeman's last year, with that much money on the table I think he's going to be popular on the way out the door," Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden told reporters Thursday.

"I think leaving money in a rainy day fund, doing things to find value for those dollars is really, really important. You know, $1.8 billion not being spent out of (general revenue) seems like ... they're leaving a little something to be desired."

Some of that additional spending could come in the form of universal teacher pay raises. Boosting the starting salary for Missouri educators, which is among the lowest in the U.S., was a top priority for Gov. Mike Parson but was left out by the House — instead opting to fund a grant program that increased pay for experienced teachers but did not address new ones.

"It's the right thing to do. It's the right policy," Rowden said. "I would assume it's good politics for anybody who cares about that. ... Whatever we can do to incentivize really awesome men and women to be in a place to educate our kids, I want to try and do that."

Otherwise, in an election year for half the chamber, senators will likely look to lock down funding for specific projects in their districts — a process more limited in the 157-person House.

"As far as I look at it, that's about $50 million for 34 Senate districts," said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence. "And I don't think there's going to be any lack of ideas how to spend it."

From left: Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia, Sen. Lincoln Hough of Springfield and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe sit in the presiding chairs of the Senate at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City on Jan. 5, 2022.

Vaccination restrictions unlikely to remain

Language currently attached to nearly every bill in the budget would block state money from funding "any general admission event that requires or inquires about COVID-19 vaccination status, or COVID-19 testing," with rare exceptions.

The measure was widely condemned by House Democrats and a few Republicans, who unsuccessfully attempted to remove it during the budget debate. Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis, the head Democrat on the budget committee, called it "completely irresponsible and dangerous" Thursday.

"I will say politically it's a hard one, we know, for Republicans, even though it's completely ridiculous," he said. "My hope is common sense wins out over there, which is a difficult hope sometimes in the Senate."

Asked about the language by the News-Leader on Thursday, Rowden said he hadn't been aware of the language prior, but expressed hesitation at the possible legal implications if it was included.

"I would assume that opens up a can of worms that I'm not even sure we know the size of," Rowden said. I didn't know it was in there, but I'm not even sure how we do that."

Late schedule & tight deadlines

The array of budget bills will now go to the Senate Appropriations Committee, led by Republicans Hegeman, the chair, and Sen. Lincoln Hough of Springfield, the vice chair.

But they likely won't hold committee hearings for two weeks, Rowden said, with behind-the-scenes negotiations coming first. The committee will then hold hearings to amend the budget and send it to floor debate — but with five weeks left in session, the deadline to deliver it to the governor's desk by early May will be tight. The House's timeline on the budget has continued to frustrate those on the other side of the building.

"We're gonna be really up against that constitutional deadline," Rizzo said. "I just don't understand the process by which politically, constitutionally, ethically, why they're dragging their feet."

Those in the House, including budget chair Rep. Cody Smith of Carthage, have argued one of the largest budgets in Missouri's history requires more time to finalize. But Rizzo called the current status "above and beyond," and Rowden previously told reporters he expected the Senate would effectively determine the budget.

Rizzo said he "absolutely assumed" that Parson would call a special session immediately after regular session ends to finalize the budget — but he argued that due to the governor's power to narrowly determine how that special session is spent, Parson could effectively "write every line in the budget himself."

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

