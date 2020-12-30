Missouri senator to contest Electoral College win for Biden

  • FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
  • President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Followed by a staffer holding a bag, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, leaves the Capitol for the day, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
1 / 4

Congress Electoral College

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
MARY CLARE JALONICK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday he will raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.

President Donald Trump has, without evidence, claimed there was widespread fraud in the election. He has pushed Republican senators to pursue his unfounded charges even though the Electoral College this month cemented Biden’s 306-232 victory and multiple legal efforts to challenge the results have failed.

A group of Republicans in the Democratic-majority House have already said they will object on Trump’s behalf during the Jan. 6 count of electoral votes, and they had needed just a single senator to go along with them to force votes in both chambers.

Without giving specifics or evidence, Hawley said he would object because “some states, including notably Pennsylvania” did not follow their own election laws. Lawsuits challenging Biden's victory in Pennsylvania have been unsuccessful.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a statement. He also criticized the way Facebook and Twitter handled content related to the election, characterizing it as an effort to help Biden.

Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki dismissed Hawley’s move as “antics” that will have no bearing on Biden being sworn in on Jan. 20.

“The American people spoke resoundingly in this election and 81 million people have voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Psaki said in a call with reporters. She added: “Congress will certify the results of the election as they do every four years.”

When Congress convenes to certify the Electoral College results, any lawmaker can object to a state’s votes on any grounds. But the objection is not taken up unless it is in writing and signed by both a member of the House and a member of the Senate.

When there is such a request, then the joint session suspends and the House and Senate go into separate sessions to consider it. For the objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote. If they disagree, the original electoral votes are counted.

The last time such an objection was considered was 2005, when Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Ohio and Sen. Barbara Boxer of California, both Democrats, objected to Ohio’s electoral votes by claiming there were voting irregularities. Both chambers debated the objection and rejected it. It was only the second time such a vote had occurred.

As president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the Jan. 6 session and declare the winner.

Asked about Hawley’s announcement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “I have no doubt that on next Wednesday, a week from today, that Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the electoral college as the 46th president of the United States.”

Hawley is a first-term senator and potential contender in the 2024 presidential primary, and his decision to join the House objectors is rebuff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had asked his caucus not to participate in a futile quest to overturn the results.

Aware that the Democratic-led House would not support such a challenge and that it would put most of his fellow GOP senators in a bind, McConnell told them on a private call Dec. 15 that it would be a “terrible vote” to have to take.

While some Republicans have echoed Trump’s unsubstantiated claims, or at least refused to counter them, McConnell and an increasing number of GOP senators have acknowledged that Biden won and will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

The Senate’s No. 2 Republican, South Dakota Sen. John Thune, said earlier this month that if the Senate were forced to vote on a challenge “it would go down like a shot dog.” Thune said it didn’t make sense to put senators through a vote when “you know what the ultimate outcome is gonna be.”

A range of nonpartisan election officials and Republicans have confirmed there was no fraud in the November contest that would change the results of the election. That includes former Attorney General William Barr, who said he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to look into the president’s claims about the 2020 election. He then resigned from his post last week.

Trump and his allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits challenging election results, and nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the Supreme Court.

The group of House Republicans have said they plan to challenge the election results from Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. All are states that Biden carried.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, one of the Republicans who is leading the efforts, has raised questions about the way state elections were conducted. Some of the states made changes to ballots and procedures during the pandemic. While the new procedures may have led to confusion in some places, state and federal officials have said there was no credible evidence of widespread fraud.

In addition to having to go on the record with a vote, Republicans are worried about negative effects on the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Tuesday. GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in a state that flipped in November for Biden.

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Chicago contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporters turn to Pence in latest far-fetched bid to overturn election

    Some of President Trump's most ardent supporters are hoping that Vice President Pence will help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Cuban migrants protest at Mexico border, seeking entry to U.S.

    Dozens of Cubans protested at the U.S. border in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday night, demanding they be allowed to cross and claim asylum in the United States. U.S. authorities, including police in anti-riot gear, closed off the bridge that leads into El Paso, Texas, with a concrete barrier topped with barbed wire. Jonathan Castro, 25, said he has spent one year and eight months in Mexico after attempting to request asylum in the United States, and is prepared to protest at the bridge throughout the night.

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish $2,000 checks are good GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll object to Electoral College certification process

  • US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran

    The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East. One senior U.S. military officer said the flight by two Air Force B-52 bombers was in response to signals that Iran may be planning attacks against U.S. allied targets in neighboring Iraq or elsewhere in the region in coming days, even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from an Air Force base in North Dakota, reflects growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

  • Five types of gun laws the Founding Fathers loved

    The Second Amendment is one of the most frequently cited provisions in the American Constitution, but also one of the most poorly understood. The 27 words that constitute the Second Amendment seem to baffle modern Americans on both the left and right. Ironically, those on both ends of our contemporary political spectrum cast the Second Amendment as a barrier to robust gun regulation. Gun rights supporters – mostly, but not exclusively, on the right – seem to believe that the Second Amendment prohibits many forms of gun regulation. On the left, frustration with the lack of progress on modern gun control leads to periodic calls for the amendment’s repeal.Both of these beliefs ignore an irrefutable historical truth. The framers and adopters of the Second Amendment were generally ardent supporters of the idea of well-regulated liberty. Without strong governments and effective laws, they believed, liberty inevitably degenerated into licentiousness and eventually anarchy. Diligent students of history, particularly Roman history, the Federalists who wrote the Constitution realized that tyranny more often resulted from anarchy, not strong government. I have been researching and writing about the history of gun regulation and the Second Amendment for the past two decades. When I began this research, most people assumed that regulation was a relatively recent phenomenon, something associated with the rise of big government in the modern era. Actually, while the founding generation certainly esteemed the idea of an armed population, they were also ardent supporters of gun regulations. Consider these five categories of gun laws that the Founders endorsed. 1: RegistrationToday American gun rights advocates typically oppose any form of registration – even though such schemes are common in every other industrial democracy – and typically argue that registration violates the Second Amendment. This claim is also hard to square with the history of the nation’s founding. All of the colonies – apart from Quaker-dominated Pennsylvania, the one colony in which religious pacifists blocked the creation of a militia – enrolled local citizens, white men between the ages of 16-60 in state-regulated militias. The colonies and then the newly independent states kept track of these privately owned weapons required for militia service. Men could be fined if they reported to a muster without a well-maintained weapon in working condition. 2: Public carryThe modern gun rights movement has aggressively pursued the goal of expanding the right to carry firearms in public. The American colonies inherited a variety of restrictions that evolved under English Common Law. In 18th-century England, armed travel was limited to a few well-defined occasions such as assisting justices of the peace and constables. Members of the upper classes also had a limited exception to travel with arms. Concealable weapons such as handguns were subject to even more stringent restrictions. The city of London banned public carry of these weapons entirely.The American Revolution did not sweep away English common law. In fact, most colonies adopted common law as it had been interpreted in the colonies prior to independence, including the ban on traveling armed in populated areas. Thus, there was no general right of armed travel when the Second Amendment was adopted, and certainly no right to travel with concealed weapons. Such a right first emerged in the United States in the slave South decades after the Second Amendment was adopted. The market revolution of the early 19th century made cheap and reliable hand guns readily available. Southern murder rates soared as a result. In other parts of the nation, the traditional English restrictions on traveling armed persisted with one important change. American law recognized an exception to this prohibition for individuals who had a good cause to fear an imminent threat. Nonetheless, by the end of the century, prohibiting public carry was the legal norm, not the exception. 3: Stand-your-ground lawsUnder traditional English common law, one had a duty to retreat, not stand your ground. Deadly force was justified only if no other alternative was possible. One had to retreat, until retreat was no longer possible, before killing an aggressor. The use of deadly force was justified only in the home, where retreat was not required under the so-called castle doctrine, or the idea that “a man’s home is his castle.” The emergence of a more aggressive view of the right of self-defense in public, standing your ground, emerged slowly in the decades after the Civil War. 4: Safe storage lawsAlthough some gun rights advocates attempt to demonize government power, it is important to recognize that one of the most important rights citizens enjoy is the freedom to elect representatives who can enact laws to promote health and public safety. This is the foundation for the idea of ordered liberty. The regulation of gun powder and firearms arises from an exercise of this basic liberty. In 1786, Boston acted on this legal principle, prohibiting the storage of a loaded firearm in any domestic dwelling in the city. Guns had to be kept unloaded, a practice that made sense since the black powder used in firearms in this period was corrosive. Loaded guns also posed a particular hazard in cases of fire because they might discharge and injure innocent bystanders and those fighting fires. 5: Loyalty oathsOne of the most common claims one hears in the modern Second Amendment debate is the assertion that the Founders included this provision in the Constitution to make possible a right of revolution. But this claim, too, rests on a serious misunderstanding of the role the right to bear arms played in American constitutional theory. In fact, the Founders engaged in large-scale disarmament of the civilian population during the American Revolution. The right to bear arms was conditional on swearing a loyalty oath to the government. Individuals who refused to swear such an oath were disarmed. The notion that the Second Amendment was understood to protect a right to take up arms against the government is absurd. Indeed, the Constitution itself defines such an act as treason. Gun regulation and gun ownership have always existed side by side in American history. The Second Amendment poses no obstacle to enacting sensible gun laws. The failure to do so is not the Constitution’s fault; it is ours.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Why Trump’s idea to arm teachers may miss the mark * How US gun control compares to the rest of the world * How dangerous people get their weapons in AmericaAs a researcher at the John Glenn School of Public Policy at Ohio State, Cornell was the lead investigator on a project that was funded by a grant from the Joyce Foundation to research the history of gun regulation. Part of the research cited in this essay was done under that grant.

  • Luke Letlow: Elected Congressman dies aged 41 after contracting Covid

    Luke Letlow is the first lawmaker to have died from the coronavirus

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S., EU criticise China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID-19

    The European Union and United States on Tuesday criticised the jailing of a citizen-journalist in China who reported on the early outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic from Wuhan. A Chinese court handed down a four-year jail term on Monday to Zhang Zhan, who reported at the peak of the crisis in the city where the coronavirus first emerged. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he strongly condemned Zhang's conviction and called for her immediate and unconditional release, accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of restricting and manipulating information about the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

  • Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

    Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.> President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr> > — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.> Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says his opponent Sen. David Perdue needs to “get with the program” and support $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.> > “$600 is a joke,” Ossoff says. https://t.co/zReXsjNN4V pic.twitter.com/4m8A4RlCpB> > — New Day (@NewDay) December 29, 2020While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish $2,000 checks are good GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll object to Electoral College certification process

  • US says it won't allow Pearl murder suspect to evade justice

    The U.S. warned Wednesday it won’t allow a Pakistani man who was convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl to evade justice after a provincial court in Pakistan ordered his release. The warning from acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen comes days after the Sindh High Court in Pakistan's south overturned a government detention order that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, should remain in custody. Sheikh was convicted for his role in helping lure Pearl in January 2002 to a meeting in the city of Karachi, during which he was kidnapped.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades, said.

  • Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

    Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. The Internal Security Department (ISD) will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore's security, it said in a statement.

  • Hawley Says He Will Object to Electoral College Certification

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) said Wednesday he plans to object during the Electoral College certification process when a joint session of Congress meets on January 6.“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said in a statement. "And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act."He noted that in the 2004 and 2016 elections, Congressional Democrats objected to the certification of electoral votes over election integrity concerns and were "praised by Democratic leadership and the media.""And they were entitled to do so," he said. "But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same." “For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues," he concluded.Hawley's statement comes days after Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) said Monday that “dozens” of House Republicans may object to the Electoral College results.Brooks claimed there is “overwhelming” and “compelling” evidence of “serious voter fraud and election theft." President-elect Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.“There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion, as I have,” Brooks said in an appearance on Fox & Friends. “We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and maybe more depending on where we collectively want to go.”Senate Republican leaders had cautioned their members against joining the effort. Hawley's support will allow the objection to be heard and debated, as House members needed backing from at least one senator for the objection to be acknowledged.

  • Woman expected to be charged in alleged hotel attack involving Black teen

    NYPD officials say their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference. The New York Police Department has announced it will be pursuing charges against the woman who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone. According to Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference.

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • Thai women gold panners are rare winners in COVID-hit economy

    As the yellowish mud swirls away in the waters of Thailand's Sai Buri river, Sunisa Srisuwanno lifts her wooden pan with a cluster of gleaming specks caught in the centre. "That's 100 baht," she said, pointing to grains worth about $3.30 after little more than 15 minutes work with her gold panning partner, Boonsom Aeamprasert. With global gold prices near an all-time high, the women are a rare bright spot for an economy hard hit by the collapse of tourism amid coronavirus travel restrictions.

  • POLL: Warnock, Ossoff Close Gap on Republicans after Stimulus Bill Holdup

    Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff overtook their Republican opponents in Georgia in a new poll by Trafalgar Group, conducted after the passage of the latest coronavirus relief bill was delayed.Voters in the Georgia runoff elections will decide whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win the runoffs, the Senate will be tied 50-50 with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.Ossoff leads incumbent Senator David Perdue 50.4 to 47.7 percentage points, according to the poll taken on December 27. Almost two percent of respondents said they were undecided in the race. Warnock narrowly pulled ahead of Senator Kelly Loeffler in the poll, with respondents favoring Warnock 47.1 to 46.8 points and 1.6 percent undecided.The poll has a 2.99 percent margin of error, meaning that the candidates in each race are in a virtual tie.The same survey taken on December 18 showed Perdue with a 2.7 point lead over Ossoff and Loeffler with a 6.7 point lead over Warnock.The polling swing came after President Trump slammed the coronavirus relief bill negotiated by House and Senate leadership, which provides relief for businesses as well as $600 checks to most Americans. Trump called for Congress to eliminate "wasteful" items in the government funding legislation, which was attached to COVID relief, and to raise the value of the stimulus checks to $2,000.House Democrats and a number of Republicans passed legislation on Monday to increase the checks, and the Senate is currently debating the initiative. Senate Republicans have generally been wary of a high price tag for the latest round of coronavirus relief, however some in the GOP caucus have backed higher checks, including Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida.