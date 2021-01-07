Missouri senator's home-state paper: Hawley has 'blood on his hands'

  • Joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the next U.S. president in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Joint session to certify the 2020 election results, in Washington
1 / 2

Missouri senator's home-state paper: Hawley has 'blood on his hands'

Joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the next U.S. president in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Steve Gorman

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican at the forefront of a bid to block congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, is largely to blame for "inspiring one of the most heartbreaking days in modern American history," his home-state newspaper's editorial board wrote.

The scathing editorial was published on Wednesday on the home page of the Kansas City Star under the headline: "Assault on democracy: Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt."

The editorial went on to say: "No one other than President Donald Trump himself is more responsible" for the violence that ensued when a "mob" of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building demanding his re-election defeat in November be overturned. Four people died, including a women shot to death, during the pandemonium.

The siege occurred as Congress debated objections raised by a group of Republican senators and members of the House of Representatives to an official tally of electoral votes that decided Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of November's presidential race.

The attempt to overturn the election outcome faced virtually no chance of success, as it was clear from the outset that the objections would be overwhelmingly rejected, including by many in Trump's own party.

The spectacle unfolded after Trump and his allies in Congress spent weeks stoking false claims that the election was stolen through widespread voter fraud, culminating with his call for supporters to march on the Capitol on Wednesday to press his grievances.

"This revolt is the result, and if you didn't know this is where we've been headed from the start, it's because you didn't want to know," the editorial said, addressing Hawley directly.

Hawley, 41, elected to the Senate in 2018, was the first member of his chamber to announce he would join an effort launched by House conservatives to challenge the normally ceremonial process of certifying the electoral vote tally.

"That action, motivated by ambition, set off much that followed" as Trump's allies rushed "to put a show of loyalty to the president above all else," the editorial said.

"Hawley's actions in the last week had such impact that he deserves an impressive share of the blame for the blood that's been shed," the Star's board wrote.

Taking to the Senate floor on Wednesday night, Hawley condemned the day's violence but insisted that registering objections in Congress to the outcome of the presidential race was the "appropriate means" for addressing concerns of many voters about the integrity of the election.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by William Mallard)

Latest Stories

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • ‘A hell of a journey’: Lindsey Graham says it’s time to recognize Biden as the winner

    The Trump ally dismissed the president’s ploy to challenge the election results in Congress as “not going to do any good.”

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

    A Mexican doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19 remains hospitalized and has not fully recovered muscle strength, health authorities said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old internist, who got the vaccine on Dec. 30, had several seizures in the following days and is being treated in a specialized hospital that is part of Mexico's social security institute IMSS. The health ministry's initial diagnosis after the reaction was encephalomyelitis.

  • Trump Says He ‘Loves’ Protesters Who Stormed Capitol, Urges Them to Leave Peacefully

    President Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol building to "go home in peace.""I know you're hurt," Trump said in a pre-taped video posted to Twitter. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election. Everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now."> pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021He added: "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."A chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building, clashing with law enforcement and forcing the evacuation of the House and the Senate as Congress met to tally the Electoral College votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump held a “Save America” rally outside the White House and falsely told supporters that the election had been rigged and that he had won in a landslide. He also encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol.The National Guard for Washington and Virginia was activated to respond to the unrest, according to the New York Times, and the mayor placed the city under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m.

  • Some people may file 2020 returns to receive stimulus checks, IRS says

    Tuesday, the IRS issued new measures that will help people determine whether they will get their payments soon or be required to request the money on their 2020 tax return. A date when a physical payment was mailed out. IRS says it may take three to four weeks to get the payment.

  • Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally

    Rudy Giuliani is ready for a fight. A real, physical fight.Yes, that's exactly what the former New York City mayor and top lawyer for President Trump suggested Wednesday at a rally in Washington, D.C. As some Republicans in Congress prepared to object to the Electoral College votes that proved President-elect Joe Biden's win, Giuliani suggested they duke out their election dispute another way: "trial by combat."The 2020 presidential election has already been decided, and high-level officials on both sides of the aisle have found no evidence of fraud that could've affected the results. Still, Trump's closest allies have spent the past two months spreading baseless allegations of fraud, to the point that it may have jeopardized Republican turnout in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff and cost the GOP its hold on the body. A swath of those Trump supporters descended on D.C. Wednesday for a rally outside Congress, where Giuliani and other objectors repeated their lies to the crowd.Giuliani repeated false claims about voting machines in key states that Biden won, insisting he see the machines that turned out "fraudulent" ballots (they didn't). After all, Giuliani said he and Trump are both willing to "stake [our] reputation[s]" on finding fraud -- "if we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he added. "So let's have trial by combat," Giuliani suggested.> "Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021Giuliani also seemed to hype himself up for that fight with his entrance music: "Macho Man," which Giuliani perhaps didn't know was already used to mock Trump on Saturday Night Live. > Rudy Giuliani arrives with "Macho Man" as his entry music pic.twitter.com/D2cuirmEyI> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • 4 dead after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

    One woman was fatally shot and three others suffered "medical emergencies," police said.