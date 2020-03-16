Missouri shooting: Police officer among five dead in gas station attack

Police cars surround a Kum & Go gas station on East Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, Mo., after a shooting late Sunday, March 15, 2020: AP

Five people have been killed in a shooting at a gas station in Missouri, including a police officer and the gunman.

Police in the city of Springfield said they received several calls on Sunday evening reporting gunshots being fired from a car in various locations.

Witnesses said the gunman entered the gas station and began shooting at employees and customers. The first two officers to arrive at the scene were fired upon, causing fatal injuries to one of them. Three other people were found dead at the scene.

“Other responding officers arrived, removed the two injured officers and made entry into the store where they found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said a statement from police chief Paul Williams.

“Unfortunately, Officer Christopher Walsh suffered a fatal gunshot wound and passed away at the hospital,” the statement said.

Mr Walsh was a US army veteran who had been with the Springfield police department for three years.

Josiah Overton, the other officer, is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

“Both of these officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions,” Mr Williams said.