Missouri Speaker Dean Plocher sought exemptions from House policies on travel expenses

Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher asked for an exemption from House policies on travel expenses amid a trip to Utah last year, according to documents obtained by The Star as he faces scrutiny over travel reimbursements.

The documents offer new details about the St. Louis-area Republican’s travel. A House Ethics Committee investigation centered on Plocher became public last fall following revelations he received reimbursements from the House for trip expenses paid by his campaign on at least nine occasions, though the committee’s exact focus is unknown.

Plocher, who is running for lieutenant governor, also faces criticism over the firing of his chief of staff and alleged threats against a House staffer related to an expensive information technology contract. The controversies have led to calls for him to step aside as speaker, but he appears to still enjoy the support of most Republican lawmakers.

Only two written requests for exemptions or waivers of House policies on travel expenses – both from Plocher – have been made over the past three years, according to documents provided in response to a records request.

Ahead of a conference of state legislative leaders in Utah in September, Plocher booked a $978 round-trip flight from Southwest Airlines in “Business Select” – the airline’s top option.

House policy allows reimbursements of up to $2,000 for conference travel, but another line in the policy prohibits travel costs from exceeding “the reasonable coach airfare available at the time to the same destination.”

While the State Legislative Leaders Foundation conference was underway, Plocher wrote to Rep. Dale Wright, a Farmington Republican who chairs the House Administration and Accounts Committee, on Sept. 7, requesting that the air travel be exempt from the House policy.

“I would ask that you allow an exemption to House Policy Section G-1, Page 73, Commercial airfare,” Plocher wrote in the letter, which quoted the policy.

Plocher, in the letter, also requested an exemption from House policy that requires lawmakers who want to attend conferences to request permission from the accounts chair, currently held by Wright, prior to making travel arrangements.

The House reimbursed Plocher for the flight the same month, expense records show.

The documents also show that Plocher asked for a waiver of House policies for a flight to a conference in Hawaii because he missed the 90-day window outlined in the policies to apply for a reimbursement, a request that’s previously been reported. The House ultimately agreed to reimburse him.

A copy of the exemption request submitted by Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, obtained through a records request.

The House policies don’t include any procedure for exemptions. Rep. Donna Baringer of St. Louis, the ranking Democrat on the accounts committee, said she’s never seen an example of a lawmaker asking for an exemption to House policies. As chair of the committee, Wright has power over travel expense requests, she said.

The documents obtained by The Star also show a male Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Alan Gray of Blackjack, last year asked for approval to attend a conference hosted by the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women. Wright said he verbally denied the request because it was a conference for women.

“If I couldn’t get an exemption to go to a conference that’s been open to men and women throughout the country…he shouldn’t have been able to get an exemption either,” Gray said in an interview, adding that Plocher also denied his request to attend the conference.

Plocher’s office, in two emailed statements to The Star, defended the Business Select ticket purchase, arguing that the price he paid was “market price at the time.”

The Business Select ticket “includes insurance for cancellation,” his office said, adding that all flights with Southwest Airlines are “otherwise the same as any other ticket. The entire plane is coach.”

His office did not directly clarify why Plocher asked for an exemption to the policy if the ticket was the same as a coach ticket.

The office pointed to the House policy capping reimbursement at $2,000 per event. His office said the policy exemption request was prepared by his staff at the direction of House administrative staff.

Rep. Chris Sander, a Lone Jack Republican who has previously called on Plocher to resign, said in a statement that the policies surrounding commercial travel are meant to “safeguard taxpayer funds.”

He took issue with Plocher’s decision to fly Business Select, pointing to the various perks associated with the ticket.

“Business select type airline perks of priority boarding, premium alcohol drinks, inflight internet, express lanes, early bird check in, and bonus reward member miles all cost taxpayers general revenue dollars,” Sander said in the statement.

“Exemptions to house policy on commercial airfare for in flight benefits are not the best use of elected official funds by MO House leadership,” he said in the written statement, arguing that Plocher’s decision to ask for an exemption to the policy was a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“There is no excuse for wasting elected official taxpayer funds,” he said.

Wright, who received the exemption request from Plocher, said he didn’t “remember much” about the letter or Plocher’s trip to Utah. He said he also didn’t remember who approved Plocher’s request.

He defended Plocher’s decision to fly Business Select, echoing comments from Plocher’s office that Southwest only offers coach seats. The Business Select ticket, he said, just allows customers to board the plane earlier.

“They don’t have anything besides coach,” he said.

Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, a St. Louis area Republican, speaks with reporters at a news conference in March 2023.

The latest in string of controversies

Beyond controversies over travel reimbursements, Plocher faces scrutiny from the House Ethics Committee over his decision last year to fire his previous chief of staff, Kenny Ross, who may have been a whistleblower, a source familiar with the inquiry previously told The Star.

The committee could also be examining alleged threats Plocher made against House Chief Clerk Dana Miller related to Plocher’s push for the House to issue an expensive contract to an outside company to manage constituent information.

Miller wrote about Plocher’s push for the contract in a September email to a Republican lawmaker. In the email, obtained through a public records request, Miller mentioned “threats made by Speaker Plocher concerning my future employment.” She wrote that Plocher made a statement to her “connecting this contract with campaign activity” and expressed “growing concerns of unethical and perhaps unlawful conduct.”

Plocher faced criticism again in November when he privately announced to House Republicans that he had hired a former lawmaker with an abusive past to serve as his new chief of staff. His new top aide, Rod Jetton, another former speaker, was charged with felony assault from a 2009 sexual encounter in which he was accused of choking a woman to the point of unconsciousness.

He later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor assault.

In December, the Missouri Independent reported that the House spent $60,000 in taxpayer money renovating Plocher’s office, including $29,000 on new furniture.

While the controversies surrounding the top Republican were at a fever pitch heading into this year’s legislative session, most of the focus in the first month has been on the Missouri Senate, which has been gripped by GOP infighting.

House Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson, a Lee’s Summit Republican chosen by his colleagues to be the next speaker beginning in 2025, on Monday expressed optimism about Plocher’s leadership so far this session.

“I support Speaker Plocher. I think he’s doing the best job that he can. He’s really focused on the job,” Patterson told reporters. “I think, you know, he’s doing the best he can with what he has. And, you know, we’re all just waiting on the ethics report and see what it shows.”

Plocher’s office on Wednesday faced another administrative shakeup when he fired his legislative director. His office announced on Thursday that he had hired a new legislative coordinator.

During a Thursday news conference, Plocher refused to comment on why he fired his director, saying it was a human resources issue.

“I have my staff,” he said. “I’m excited to move forward. We’re moving the state in the right direction. The House is working hard.”

Plocher also declined to comment when asked by The Star if he had been interviewed by the Ethics Committee as part of their behind-closed-doors investigation.

“About what?” Plocher responded, saying that he hasn’t seen anything posted on the House website indicating recent hearings. “I can’t comment on that. You know that.”

Still, he expressed hope the committee will complete its investigation soon, saying “I would love it to have it completed today.”

The top Republican grew defensive when asked how this year’s session has been going after it began with calls for his resignation.

“I clearly have no intention to resign,” he said, cutting off a follow-up question and ending the news conference by saying, “Is that it? Thank you, guys. I appreciate it.”