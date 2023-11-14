Missouri State board meets Wednesday about cash reserves, ag building, campus sidewalks

The Missouri State University's Board of Governors executive committee will meet Wednesday.

Missouri State's governing board is expected to vote Wednesday to set the minimum cash reserve level — the "rainy day" amount kept on hand in case of an emergency or unforeseen expenses — at $50 million.

The proposed level is $10 million more than had originally been discussed.

That issue is the first vote expected on a packed agenda when the executive committee of the university's Board of Governors meets online at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Board members will also be asked to approve a bid for the Darr Agricultural Center's Agricultural Innovation Hub, a contract for sidewalk improvements to the Springfield campus, and a series of high-level purchases.

Here is a look at the proposals on the agenda:

Cash reserves

In April 2019, the board approved the operating cash reserves policy, which put in writing its practice of setting funds aside for one-time expenses.

The policy was designed to ensure the university had enough cash set in reserve at any time to meet its bond payments and other financial obligations.

The administration initially discussed setting a minimum reserve level at $40 million.

In late October, members of the board's finance and facilities committee urged the university to set it higher. The proposed level is now $50 million.

Public institutions, K-12 and higher education, are bracing now for the end of federal pandemic-era aid. Plus, higher-than-average inflation has increased the cost of basic goods and services.

Campus sidewalks

A survey of the Springfield campus identified a number of sidewalk hazards that need to be addressed.

The issues include replacing cracked, broken, missing or heaving concrete.

The executive committee will be asked to award a contract for $200,146 to Precision Concrete Cutting as part of $450,000 in repairs to sidewalks on the campus.

The amount will be paid out of the President's Program Enhancement Fund.

If approved, the work is expected to be complete by the fall 2024 semester.

Ag Innovation Hub

The executive committee, which includes the entire MSU board, will be asked to approve a $4.1 million project to construct an Agricultural Innovation Hub on the Darr Agricultural Center campus in Springifeld.

The project includes a new 8,500-square-foot building including a 3,800-square-foot high bay shop space with overhead doors, tool storage, welding stations and a woodworking area.

Plans for the building also include classrooms, collaboration space, restrooms and storage.

More: MSU board approves $50M for projects to renovate Kemper Hall, Blunt Hall, Cheek Hall

There were six bids for the project. The board will be asked to award the contract to Crossland Construction Company, Inc., which submitted the lowest bid at $3.07 million.

Funds for the project include a $1 million private donation and a mix of state and university funds.

If approved, the work will be done by the end of 2024.

Other purchases

A series of other expenses will go to the board for approval including multiple expenses connected to the Jordan Valley Innovation Center and its many cooperative agreements and contracts.

Two additional purchases include:

$1.09 million — "Stop Loss" coverage for the university's self-insured employee health insurance. It limits the university's exposure if claims exceed specific levels during the contract period.

Up to $268,137 — Chorale performance tour in May 2024 to Chile and Argentina. The university is working with a travel company it has repeatedly used since 2014.

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: MSU board meets Wednesday about cash reserves, ag building, sidewalks