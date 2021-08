MarketWatch

For one starstruck fan in Arizona, it was like a dream come true: heartthrob Australian actor Chris Hemsworth had reached out on Facebook wanting to meet. Federal prosecutors say the fraud was part of a broad romance scam ring centered around West Virginia, that involved at least two former Marshall University students, one of whom became a professional soccer player, and a group of Nigerian and Ghanian nationals living around the U.S. Nine of them were indicted in June. On Tuesday, one of the former Marshall students, Romello Thorpe, 25, pleaded guilty to money laundering, admitting that while he was a student he had allowed his bank account to be used to receive payments from victims his co-conspirators had lured in.